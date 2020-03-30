Wire-to-Board Connectors Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2027

Wire-to-Board Connectors Market Introduction

Wire-to-board connectors are generally used to interconnect (PCBs) printed circuit boards by utilizing terminals attached to wires which are then put into the related housing to complete the connector system assembly. On the basis of device requirement, wire-to-board connectors are specifically designed in numerous pitches that have the capability to support different technologies.

Wire-to-board connectors are utilized broadly in several applications such as factory automation, household appliances which includes washers and dryers, ovens, and refrigerators, and in any place where signals or power is routed. Miniaturization in these connectors has comprehensively influenced the electronics industries.

Wire-to-Board Connectors Market- Competitive Landscape

In December 2018, Molex Incorporated launched its new product “Micro-Lock Plus Wire-to-Board Connector System,” that offers electrical & mechanical reliability in a high-temperature design for various consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. This system comes mainly in two sizes: 1.25mm pitch and 2.00 mm pitch.

In August 2018, Harting Technology Group developed a new standardization of the Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) technology with the help of wire-to-board connectors systems. This new technology involves only one pair of wires (instead of four pairs) to transfer data and power.

Molex Incorporated

Founded in 1938, Molex incorporated is based in the U.S. The company designs and manufactures electronic components and solutions. It provides connectors, cable assemblies, sockets and edge cards, optical solutions, antennas/wireless solutions, printed circuit boards, single- and dual-row receptacles, automation and industrial products, lighting products, and wiring devices. Its products serve various industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, alternative energy, commercial vehicles, consumer/home appliances, data/computing, industrial automation & electrical, industrial, medical, and smartphones.

TE Connectivity Ltd

Established in 2007, TE Connectivity Ltd is located in Switzerland. The company manufactures and commercializes connectivity and sensor solutions across the globe. The company mainly operates its business through three segments that includes industrial solutions, communications solutions, and transportation solutions. Its transportation solutions segment provides connector systems, terminals & components, antennas, heat shrink tubing, relays, wires, application tooling, and sensors products for various end-users that include commercial transportation, automotive, and sensor markets.

Samtec, Inc.

Established in 1976, Samtec, Inc. is located in the U.S. The company manufactures and commercializes electronic interconnect solutions. It mainly provides micro pitch board-to-board connectors, high speed board-to-board connectors, standard board-to-board connectors, rugged/power, backplane/micro backplane, as well as edge card connector systems, and cable systems.

Kyocera Corporation

Founded in 1959, Kyocera Corporation is located in Japan. The company manufactures telecommunications & information equipment, and ceramic and electronic components worldwide. The company’s electronic devices segment provides electronic components, connectors, crystal devices, capacitors, power semiconductor devices, and printing devices for automotive, industrial equipment, and information and communications equipment markets

Some of the prominent players in the wire-to-board connectors market are Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., C&K Components, Inc., Harting Technology Group., Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg, and J.S.T. MFG. Co. Ltd.

Wire-to-Board Connectors Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for high-bandwidth and high-speed connectivity driving demand for wire-to-board connectors

Growing demand for high-bandwidth and high-speed connectivity to transmit maximum amount of data is the key driving force in the wire-to-board connectors market. As more enterprises begin employing data center virtualization to streamline workflows, more network demand is expected to originate to certify that data can be transmitted flawlessly between the data center and business locations. Moreover, the absolute amount of data being stored in data centers worldwide is likely to result in heightened requirement for wire-to-board connectors.