Wood Activated Carbon Market : Competitive Outlook To Technical Breakthrough by 2026

Wood activated carbon is produced by carbonizing raw materials, such as saw dust and raw wood, in a limited supply of air. These raw materials are further modified by the steam activation or acid washing process. Wood activated carbon possesses properties such as large surface area, high mechanical strength, high porosity, low density, and decolorization. It is utilized in various industries such as water treatment, gold mining, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive.

Based on application, the wood activated carbon market has been divided into gas adsorption, removal of impurities, decolorization, and others. Removal of impurities is a leading application segment of the global wood activated carbon market. Increase in need for water treatment plants in the industrial sector in China, India, and ASEAN is propelling the demand for wood activated carbon. China is likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Wood activated carbon is gaining importance in gas adsorption applications. Mercury is a highly toxic and corrosive material, which is found in very low concentrations in various gas and liquid streams. Emissions of mercury causes air and water pollution. In an attempt to address these concerns, regulatory agencies in the U.S., Canada, China, and Germany have introduced stringent regulations to limit mercury emission. Wood activated carbon effectively removes flue gas contaminants due to its characteristics such as large surface area, fine particle size, and open-pore structure. Additionally, rise in demand for reactivated wood carbon in refineries and for reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) levels in vapor-phase applications, groundwater remediation, and wastewater treatment processes is likely to boost the wood activated carbon market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global wood activated carbon market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global wood activated carbon market in 2017. China, India, and ASEAN offer significant opportunities in the wood activated carbon market in Asia Pacific. Rise in household income, urbanization, and foreign direct investments in various end-user industries, such as water treatment, automotive, and food & beverages, drives the demand for wood activated carbon in Asia Pacific. In Europe, Germany, the U.K., and Italy are expected create lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of wood activated carbon due to the increase in sales of treated water in these countries. Rise in government spending to stimulate emission standards, surge in consumer inclination toward high-quality drinking water, and constant research on automation technologies in the field of gas adsorption boosts the market in North America. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expanding at a sluggish pace. Limited number of producers of wood activated carbon, high dependency on imports, and high manufacturing costs inhibit the market in these regions. However, expansion of the manufacturing industry in Brazil and rise in government funding in South Africa and countries in GCC are expected to propel the market in these regions.

