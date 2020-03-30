Wood Vinegar Market Driven by Rising Demand for Innovative products

Food and beverages manufacturers, today, are responding by reformulating products and providing clean label products. Processed food manufacturers are focusing on investing in the expansion of existing production plants, and setting up of new plants to increase the production of processed food such as meat and seafood products. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for liquid smoke/wood vinegar that is used to add a distinct flavour in certain processed food products.

Wood vinegar manufacturers across the globe are increasingly focusing on using different types of wood as raw materials to produce products with distinct flavors. In addition, these manufacturers also focus on blending two or more raw materials for product differentiation. The global wood vinegar market is, however, currently restrained by the lack of consumer awareness about liquid smoke products in certain developing countries. Revenue generated from wood vinegar market was approximately US$ 1,295.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, 2017-2025. By the end of 2025, the market is expected to be valued at around US$ 1,896.8 Mn.

On the basis of region, wood vinegar market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Wood vinegar market in APAC and Europe is expected to dominate over the forecast period followed by North America. The rapidly increasing population and rampant Westernization across Asia Pacific is leading to the rising consumption of meat products, worldwide. This, in turn, is projected to increase the intake of processed meat products, thus boosting the demand for liquid smoke/wood vinegar for imparting flavor and preservation. An important observation highlights the fact that consumers in Western regions such as North America and Europe have a strong preference for smoked food products, whereas those in other regions such as Asia and Africa have a palate for non-smoked food.

Some of the major companies operating in the global wood vinegar market are Dongying Runyi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Kerry Group PLC, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Agribolics Technology Sdn Bhd, VerdiLife LLC., Red Arrow International LLC, B&G Foods, Inc., Baumer Foods, Inc., TAGROW CO., LTD., and New Life Wood Vinegar.