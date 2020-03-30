Yerba Mate Market 2019 | Latest Innovation in Food Industry

Yerba mate is an herbal tea made from the leaves and twigs of the Ilex paraguariensis plant. The leaves are typically dried over fire, then steeped in hot water to make the tea. Yerba mate is traditionally consumed from a container called a gourd and sipped with a metal straw that has a filter at its lower end to strain out the leaf fragments. Yerba mate is a traditional South American drink that’s gaining worldwide popularity and expanding at a healthy CAGR. It is said to have the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea and provide the joy of chocolate. Yerba mate is a central nervous system stimulant containing caffeine, but it also contains a number of other nutrients, including antioxidants, amino acids, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals. Yerba mate is touted as being a safe and effective nervous system stimulant with few side effects and many health benefits.

Segmentation:-

Yerba mate market can be segmented into form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of form, the yerba mate market can be segmented into liquid concentrate, powder, and others. The yerba mate is available with different infused flavours such as grapefruit, pomegranate, and the like making it draw the attention of the consumers and thereby expanding with an attractive CAGR.

On the other hand, the powder form of yerba mate accounts for the majority market share and is also made available as dietary supplements as capsules and tablets. The consumers are much more drawn towards these owing to the convenience and better absorption by the body.

On the basis of application, the yerba mate market can be segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, functional foods, and others. The food & beverage application accounts for the majority market share in the yerba mate market on the backdrop of the use of yerba mate as an herbal tea because of its caffeine-like qualities.

Yerba mate market is segmented on the basis of the end use which includes retail and industrial. The retail segment is further sub-segmented as distribution channel which includes online stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialized drug stores, and convenience stores.

Global market drivers and restraints:-

Yerba mate is a central nervous system stimulant containing caffeine, but it also contains a number of other nutrients, including antioxidants, amino acids, polyphenols, vitamins and minerals. Yerba mate has significant immune boosting properties owing to it being rich in anti-oxidants. Proponents of yerba mate tea say that the minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids and polyphenols found in this beverage have a balancing effect on the caffeine it contains which increases mental energy, clarity and focus. The chemical compounds and nutrients in yerba mate tea affect metabolism to make the body use carbohydrates more efficiently. This means we’ll get more energy from the food you eat. Yerba mate aids digestion by stimulating increased production of bile and other gastric acids. Yerba mate helps keep colon clean for effective and efficient waste elimination, and helps reduce the stomach bacteria that can contribute to bad breath. The antioxidants and amino acids present in yerba mate help fat and cholesterol move through bloodstream so that they don’t accumulate on artery walls. Yerba mate also helps prevent arteriosclerosis (hardening of the arteries) and prevents blood clots that may cause heart attack or stroke.

Regional Outlook:-

Major Key players:-

Some of the major key players operating in the Alcoholic tea market globally are Pure Leaf Naturals, ECOTEAS, Yuyo Drinks Ltd., Guyaki, and the like.

