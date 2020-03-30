Zipper Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2024
Summary
Zipper, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, as on a garment or a bag and so on.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
YKK
RIRI
YBS Zipper
KAO SHING ZIPPER
IDEAL Fastener
Coats Industrial
SALMI
MAX Zipper
Sanli Zipper
HHH Zipper
KCC Zipper
Sancris
Valiant Industrial
UCAN Zippers
SBS
3F
YCC
Weixing Group
YQQ
XinHong Zipper
CMZ ZIPPER
Zhejiang LIDA Zipper
Xinyu Zipper
HSD Zipper
TAT-Zipper
JKJ Zipper
DIS
THC Zipper
ABC Zipper
Hengxiang Zipper
Hualing-Zipper
QCC
Huada Diecasting
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Apparel
Automotive
Luggage
Sports & outdoor
Footwear
Others
Major Type as follows:
Nylon Zipper
Metal Zipper
Plastic Zipper
Others such as terylene zipper
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
