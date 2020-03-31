ACTH Deficiency Treatment Market Statistics For Upcoming Industry Trends, Size, Share Value And Growth Opportunity By 2026

Adenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) is produced and secreted by anterior pituitary gland. It is also called corticotropin, serum ACTH, etc. The hormone’s function is to regulate the levels of steroid hormone cortisol which is regulated by adrenal gland. ACTH is associated with diseases such as pituitary tumors and adrenal malfunctions. Deficiency of ACTH arises due to the absence or decreased production of adrenocorticotropic hormone, which leads to adrenal insufficiency. This results into weight loss, weakness, anorexia, nausea, etc. ACTH deficiency can either be acquired or congenital. The deficiency can be caused due to improper functioning of the pituitary gland. However, the exact cause of the diseases is unknown.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acth-deficiency-treatment-market.html

Rise in prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and increase in stress levels that lead to obesity which disturbs the levels of hormone are the major factors likely to propel the global ACTH deficiency treatment market during the forecast period. The ever-increasing prevalence of rare diseases such as Cushing syndrome, Addison disease, prevalence of gigantism, and child obesity are the other factors attributed to the growth of the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of pituitary malfunction such as isolated ACTH deficiency and panhypopituitarism is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market during the forecast period. ACTH deficiency can also be caused due to hormonal therapy such as replacement of growth hormone or thyroid hormone. According to the Medicare Coverage of Routine Screening for Thyroid Dysfunction, the prevalence of thyroid dysfunction ranges from 1 to 10 adults. High prevalence of the disease is expected to drive the global ACTH deficiency treatment market during the forecast period. Lack of awareness about the disease and common symptoms leading to misdiagnosis are the factors likely to restrain the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market from 2018 to 2026.

The global ACTH deficiency treatment market can be segmented based on type, treatment, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market can be classified into congenital and acquired. Based on treatment, the global ACTH deficiency treatment market can be categorized into glucocorticoids, corticotropin, and others. The others segment, which includes hormonal replacement therapy, is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to advanced and effective technology. In terms of distribution channel, the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market can be divided into hospitals, drug stores, and others.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49359

Based on geography, the global ACTH deficiency treatment market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global ACTH Deficiency Treatment market in terms of revenue and volume, followed by Europe. Developed hospitals, advanced technology, increase of health awareness among people, favorable reimbursement, and prevalence of obesity are attributed to the growth of the ACTH Deficiency Treatment market in North America. The ACTH Deficiency Treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to developing health care network, improved hospital infrastructure, rise in awareness among people, and high prevalence of thyroid dysfunction.

Key players operating in the global ACTH deficiency treatment market are Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sandoz, Inc., among others. These players strive to launch highly efficient treatment drugs, initiate collaborations and mergers, and geographical expansion to maintain leadership position and to sustain in the global market.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=49359

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com