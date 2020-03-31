Adhesives for Composite Materials: To Grow In The Forecast Period 2019 – 2025 According To New Research Report

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Composite Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The report "Composite Adhesives Market" recently added to Researchmoz.us provides a new perspective into the components and workings of the global Composite Adhesives market on a global as well as regional levels. The report, serving as an invaluable source of guidance for readers, covers an analytical overview of the industry chain of the global Composite Adhesives market and discusses key elements associated with it, including leading consumers, leading raw material suppliers, and suppliers of manufacturing equipment.

Automotive & transportation is the largest application segment of composite adhesives worldwide. The increasing use of adhesives in the aftermarket of automobile & transportation industry has been increasing, as the use of adhesives provides better performance and appearance as compared to the use of mechanical fasteners and welds. Weight reduction, improved crash & impact resistance, emission reduction control, and enhanced efficiency are the major upgrades which the automotive & transportation industry is endeavoring to achieve. Composites play a significant role in meeting almost all of these requirements and thus, are pushing the demand for composite adhesives.

Global Composite Adhesives market size will increase to 3120 Million US$ by 2025, from 1720 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composite Adhesives.

This report researches the worldwide Composite Adhesives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Composite Adhesives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Composite Adhesives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Composite Adhesives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

3M Company

The DOW Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Lord Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

Ashland Inc.

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Hexcel Corporation

Gurit Holdings AG

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC

Scigrip

Permabond LLC.

Master Bond Inc.

Parson Adhesives, Inc.

Engineered Bonding Solutions, LLC

L&L Products

Delo Industrial Adhesives, LLC

Dymax Corporation

Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.

Loxeal Engineering Adhesives

Hybond Adhesives

Composite Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type

By Component

One-Component Composite Adhesives

Two-Component Composite Adhesives

By Resin

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Composite Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Wind Energy

Marine

Others

Composite Adhesives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Composite Adhesives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Composite Adhesives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

