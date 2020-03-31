Advancement: The Sheeted Labels Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

Over the past few years, labelling has become an essential part of the product packaging. Labelling provides necessary information to consumers regarding product’s feature along with usage process of the product. However, labelling is not an only option for promoting a product but also it aids to protect the customers as well as the brand name. Sheeted labels is one of the important labelling tool for brand owners and marketers. Sheeted labels market is gaining traction owing to the rising growth of cosmetics & personal care products along with the beverages industry. Moreover, sheeted labels are one of the ideal solution for the promotional giveaways, these labels are also available as stickers and are used extensively in the magazines. Furthermore, sheeted labels have a high weather resistance and are also suitable for outdoor applications.

Sheeted labels: Market Dynamics

The global sheeted labels market is expected to be driven by the growth in the cosmetics & personal care industries over the forecast period. Over the years, brand owners in cosmetics and personal care sector mainly focused on marketing in order to enhance brand visibility by emphasizing on packaging and labelling and used these tools as market differentiating factors. The improved labelling has also expanded the customer base, improved the brand recalls rates, and have fueled the growth in the consumer good industry. In addition, increasing acceptance of labelling in the beverage industry is further expected to propel the growth of sheeted labels market in the future. Sheeted labels are also used as a labelling solution for the reusable water bottles which is expected to accelerate the growth in the sheeted labels market in future. Moreover, the increasing growth in organized retail sector is further driving the growth of sheeted labels market because sheeted labels are used extensively for inventory purpose. Sheeted labels are considered to be more cost effective in comparison to other labels, as these can be produced without large initial costs and can also be printed directly from the original design without any additional studio time.

Sheeted labels: Market Segmentation

The global sheeted labels market is segmented on the basis of composition, material, printing technology and end use industry

Based on the composition, the global sheeted labels market is segmented into:

Facestock

Adhesive

Release liner

Based on the material, the global sheeted labels market is segmented into:

Paper

Polyester

vinyl

Other

Based on the printing technology, the global sheeted labels market is segmented into:

Lithography

Flexographic

Based on the end use industry, the global sheeted labels market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetic & personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Other

Sheeted labels Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global sheeted labels market has been segmented in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the cosmetics & personal care sector coupled with the substantial growth in organized retail sector is expected to fuel the sales of sheeted labels in the Asia pacific region. Additionally, India and China are expected to be the lucrative market among the sheeted labels manufacturers. North America and Europe are anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. However, Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

Sheeted labels Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global sheeted labels market are RGS labels, Rebsons Labels, Hub Labels, inc., Consolidated Label Co. Inc., New York Label & Box Works, Coding solutions, Inc., Performance label company, Blanco inc., Ready print limited and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments such as application, material, printing technology and geographies.

