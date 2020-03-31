Air Treatment Products Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2016 to 2024

XploreMR (XMR) report analyzes the air treatment products market on the global as well as regional levels. This study provides data for 2015 along with that for the forecast period (2016–2024). The main objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the air treatment products market.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into three sections namely, by product type, application, and region. By application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The report provides analysis of the air treatment products market in terms of market volume (‘000 units) and market value (US$ Mn). By product type, the market is segmented into air purifier, humidifier, and dehumidifier.

The report provides detailed insights about the air treatment products market performance in terms of value and volume. The report also includes XMR’s analysis of drivers and restraints influencing the market. Key trends in the market and regulations for air treatment products are also included in the report to provide clients with specific decision-making insights.

The subsequent sections analyze the air treatment products market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2024. The market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Air Purifier

Humidifier

Dehumidifier

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To deduce market size, the report considered various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product type and application and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the air treatment products market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulates the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side, and dynamics of the air treatment products market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period.

In an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also evaluate on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of air treatment products market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked, while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the air treatment products market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the air treatment products market, XploreMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of air treatment products manufacturers. The report also comprises strategic recommendations to capitalize on growth opportunities in the market and provides company profiles of some of the major players. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.