Aircraft Pumps Market – Increasing Number of Air Passengers to Sustain the Growth of Aircraft Pumps Market

An aircraft pump manages, controls and delivers the fuel to propulsion system (engine) of the aircraft. Aircraft fuel pumps varies from aircraft to aircraft. This is due to the complexity and size of the aircraft in which it is installed. In small aircrafts, fluid systems are required only for the manual operation of the wheel brakes. For large sized aircrafts high capacity aircraft pumps are required due to the large and more complex systems. Aircraft pumps offers operational capability to different components of aircraft. The operation of brakes, landing gear, flight control surface, and flaps are highly accomplished with hydraulic systems, aircraft pumps and power systems.

Crissair Inc.

Founded in 1954, Crissair Inc. is headquartered at California, United States. The company designs and manufacture aerospace valves, actuators, attenuators, pumps, and other aircraft components. The company majorly serves its products to commercial and military aircraft manufacturers. The company operates as a subsidiary of the ESCO Technologies Holding LLC.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Incorporated in 1917, Parker Hannifin Corp. is headquartered at Ohio, United States. The company is one of the leading manufacturer of motion and control technologies, and offers precision engineered solutions for mobile, aerospace and industrial market. The company has around 8000 patents and operates in more than 50 countries worldwide.

AeroControlex

Founded in 1945, AeroControlex is headquartered in Ohio, United States. AeroControlex is one of the leading designer and manufacturer of hydraulic, fuel, lubrication and coolant pumps. The company’s products are used worldwide in a wide variety of military and commercial platforms. The company has recently purchased Cablecraft Motion Controls Aerospace and Defense business.

Eaton

Incorporated in 1911, Eaton Corporation Inc. is headquartered at Dublin Ireland. Eaton Corporation Inc. is one of the leading power management company operating in over 175 countries. The company offers various products such as aerospace actuators, motion control, pumps, clutches & brakes, industrial controls, drives and sensors, motors & generators and other products. The company provides hydraulic pumps to commercial and military aerospace and military ground system applications

Weldon Pump LLC

Founded in 1945, Weldon Pump LLC, headquartered at Ohio, United States. The company is engaged into engineering, designing and manufacturing of quality fuel pumps and fluid systems for different types of aircraft. The company offers different types of pumps such as fuel pumps, injection pumps, hydraulic pumps, fluid transfer pumps and valves. The company supplies pumps to general aviation, ground support vehicles, military aircraft and UAV’s.

Some of the key players operating in the global aircraft market with significant developments include GGB, Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co., Triumph Group, Cascon Inc., and Valcor Engineering Corporation among others.

Increasing Number of Air Passengers to Sustain the Growth of Aircraft Pumps Market

The number of air passengers has been increasing day by day due short travel time by airplanes and the development of new airports at extreme locations boosts the growth of the aircraft pumps market. Also the technological advancements in the pumps carried out by manufacturers have contributed towards the growth of the aircraft pumps market. However, the increasing electrification in non-propulsive system and the high cost of initial set up restricts the growth of the aircraft pumps market. The increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicle in military applications have further opportunities for aircraft pumps contribute towards the growth of the market.