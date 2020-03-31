Anti-Static Bubble Pouch Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Business Overview 2027

Handling and shipping of electronic goods and items can be very risky and it requires more than just standard bubble wrap or bubble bags to protect them from any damage in transit. Static can cause problems within the components in a standard bubble bag or pouch, as sealed air is used to produce cushioning in standard bubble bags that protects the fragile item. However, it has an ability to generate static electricity when handled, which can damage integrated circuits and other essential electronic parts and therefore, the importance of anti-static bubble pouch comes into picture that also offers the same cushioning safety as normal bubble wrap along with static protection.

Anti-static bubble pouches are made from PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) that protects the sensitive electronic components against static discharge. Mostly, anti-static bubble pouches or bags are self-sealed and are tinted pink as this color signifies antistatic properties within the packaging industry. The self-seal on these pouches provides an easy closure solution and the bubble offers protection against fragile items. The anti-static bubble pouches are produced using air retention technology, which prevents the bubble cells from collapsing and provides thick, long-term protection from shock and abrasion. The anti-static bubble pouches with lip and tape eradicates the danger of static electricity when storing and shipping electronic components. This type of packaging also protects goods from any external damages. The anti-static bubble pouch does not leave any scratch on sensitive items as these are non-abrasive. In addition, the anti-static bubble pouches are side welded that further provides burst proof strength and also protection from moisture.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13017

Anti-Static Bubble Pouch Market Dynamics:

The increasing shipments of electronic devices is considered as the major factor driving the growth in the anti-static bubble pouch market. Furthermore, the growth in ecommerce is also expected to fuel the growth in the anti-static bubble pouch market. The growing automotive industry is another factor that is accelerating the growth in the anti-static bubble pouch market, as automotive industry frequently comes up with technological developments to augment its functionalities and uses components like ICs and semiconductors that leads to increased demand for semiconductor wafers and in turn its packaging material like anti-static bubble pouch. In addition, the growth in the demand for smart devices like smart phones, smart wearables, smarts TVs etc. has fueled the growth in the anti-static packaging including the anti-static bubble pouch market. However, rising regulations against the use of plastics in several countries can act as a restraint in the anti-static bubble pouch market.

Anti-Static Bubble Pouch Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end use, the global anti-static bubble pouch market is segmented into:

Electronics

Automotive

Consumer goods

Industrial goods

Others

On the basis of color, the global anti-static bubble pouch market is segmented into:

Pink

Clear/transparent

On the basis of type, the global anti-static bubble pouch market is segmented into:

Flat bags

Zipper top

Button closure

Flexiloop handle

Patch handle

Others (drawstring etc.)

Anti-Static Bubble Pouch Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the anti-static bubble pouch market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominating region and is projected to witness the maximum growth in the anti-static bubble pouch market primarily driven by the developing economies. China, Korea are considered to be the major manufacturers of electronic devices and components, likewise countries like India and China are witnessing huge growth in the demand for smartphones, these two factors together act as a major driving force for growth in anti-static bubble pouch market in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are also expected to experience an above average growth in the anti-static bubble pouch market.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13017

Anti-Static Bubble Pouch Market- Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the anti-static bubble pouch market are: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, LPS Industries, LLC, SECO Industries, Staples, Inc., Sancell Pty Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Uline, Inc., Kite Packaging Ltd., 3A Manufacturing Ltd etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments such as application, material, printing technology and geographies.

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/packaging/13017/anti-static-bubble-pouch-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.