Arm Pouches Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Global travel and tourism industry is providing a strong push to travel related sectors, the arm pouches segment will continue to account for the largest revenue share in the global travel pouches market. Especially there was a huge problem for trekkers, bikers, swimmers and runners to carry their mobile phones while biking, running or trekking. Arm pouches solved this problem with a stylish manner. Now people can put their accessories like mobile, small water bottles, stopwatch, navigator and other stuff on their arm and ready to go anywhere with a free hand. Customization of arm pouches in terms of space, capacity, and design can boost the market globally in the forecast period.

Arm Pouches Market- Market Segmentation:

Arm pouches market are segmented into by material type, product type, by distribution channel and by region. On the basis of material type the arm pouches market is segmented into plastic, leather, cotton and others. Plastic material we can further categorized into neoprene, nylon, PVC, polyesters and other. On the basis of product type, the arm pouches market can be segmented into mobile pouches, stopwatch pouches, music player pouches, bottle pouches, navigator pouches and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the arm pouches market can be segmented into factory outlets, traditional stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, modern stores, specialty stores, discounted stores, online stores, and others. On the basis of region, travel pouches market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Arm Pouches Market- Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for arm pouches market is expected to grow significantly for many reasons. Due to the growth in travel and tourism industry, arm pouches market is growing significantly. The increasing demand of daily carry out activities are boosting the market of arm pouches. Aspect to the boom in online commerce, arm pouches sales through the internet have been growing at a significant pace. Moreover, light weighted arm pouches are strengthening the market rapidly. Adding to this, the growing disposable income among the middle-class income group is expected to drive the growth of the arm pouches market. Durability of these pouches compare to metal containers are less, which can be a restraint for the arm pouches market. The increasing demand for customized bags from different industries like food & beverages, automotive etc. can also be a good opportunity for the arm pouches market.

Arm Pouches Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global arm pouches market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global arm pouches market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the maximum growth in the mailing box market driven by the growth in ecommerce. The online shoppers in Asia Pacific account for more than a third of the global e-commerce market. However, North America is expected to experience an average growth in the arm pouches market, as the market is almost matured and there is less scope for growth in this region. Europe is expected to witness an above average growth in the arm pouches market primarily due to the growth in the commercial use.

Arm Pouches Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players of the global arm pouches market are PETZL SECURITE, UTILITY DIADORA, Beal Pro, IRUDEK 2000, ROX, BLAKLADER WORKWEAR, NEOFEU, Cangnan Environment Bag Co., Ltd., Cangnan Great Shopping Bags Co., Ltd., GeoMax, Precintia International, Ansell Protective Solutions, HELLY HANSEN Work Wear, Shenzhen Weiyi Fashion Gift Co., Ltd., Swiss Rescue, DMM Professional, Grundens of Sueden, Versar PPS, MALETAS TECNICAS BOXFORT, LAFONT, SOMAIN SECURITE, Louis Blockx and NNZ.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such material type, product type, by end use.

