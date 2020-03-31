Attenuator Cables Market: Growing Demand Of Consumer Electronics Industry Drives Demand

Attenuation means any decrease in signal loss, calculated as a proportion of the input signal to output signal. The attenuation cables are designed in order to provide easy attenuation. Whereas the overall amplitude of the signal determined by the amount of attenuation. The attenuation cables are provided with middle slider and jack input socket on one side, an output socket on the other side. Indeed, the middle slider is provided to adjust the signal these cables important in saving users a ton of rack space, moreover works with both audio and CV signals traveling between modules. The attenuation cables applicable in low priced analog cassette recorders and video camcorders to filter the sound. Moreover, these cables can be used to improve the function with any CV or audio signal, further optimize the performance of system. Furthermore, these cables are used for various sectors such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and other sectors.

Attenuator Cables Market – Competitive Landscape

The Attenuator Cables market is highly fragmented with various players. Leading market players are focusing on further innovative developments of Attenuator Cables to overcome existing limits and enhance the operational efficiency.

In March 2018, Insulated Wire Inc. announced will supply, phase stable coaxial cable assemblies, it is design to provide lowest attenuation and to operate at 40 GHz. Further, it is expected to use for Ka-Band, including the full range of test and measurement setups probe stations satellite, communications, and other applications

In March 2018, Smiths Interconnect has introduced new HC Series Attenuators. This product expected to use for various satellites applications. Furthermore, it is expected to offer 100% flight product testing for mission assurance, and reliability

In May 2018, Smiths Interconnect has introduced Q series of coaxial cable assemblies. These cable are designed to provide to meet the rigorous outgassing requirement, resilient to temperature variations, and low loss characteristics. Further, expected to increase company offering

KOMA Elektronik GmbH

Founded in 2010, KOMA Elektronik GmbH, a key player in attenuator cables market, is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a large electronics and manufacturing company in Europe. The company develops equipment for musicians and producers. Moreover, it also invests significantly in research and development to diversify its product portfolio and expand market share

Fibertronics Inc

Established in 2009, Fibertronics Inc. is based in Melbourne, Florida, US. The company manufactures, design, and markets the fiber optic cable assemblies, attenuators, patch cables, custom cable assembly, and other products. Moreover company focus on offering various services and fast delivery.

