Automated Smart Locker System Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study 2019 – 2027

An automated smart locker system is an integrated system. It consists of an intelligent electronic lock hardware and a built-in application which help the system to perform the task automatically.

Generally, RFID technology is used in this system. It is a customized electronic platform which enables the customer or the end-user to securely receive, drop-off, transfer, and store parcels and other items.

The automated smart locker system is easy to use. It enhances the flexibility for keeping the documents compared to the traditional locker system. Some of the major features of the automated smart locker system include remote system management, real time monitoring of the locker, and live locker reservation.

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market: Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, LockTec GmbH installed smart luggage lockers for the customers of Danish railways at the train station Aarhus. This would help the Danish railway to provide better storage services to their customers.

In January 2019, Planex has launched xLocker2 which is a unique steel personal storage solution for activity based working environment for mobile workers. This locker has received AFRDI Blue & Green Tick Level A Platinum certification.

Bell and Howell, LLC

Founded in 1907, Bell and Howell, LLC is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. The company focuses on providing services and solutions in retail click-and-collect, pharmaceutical factory intelligence, consumer packaging automation, and production mail. Bell and Howell, LLC. majorly provides maintenance & repair services, service and maintenance outsourcing, IoT-enabled services, and project management services. The company recently acquired Gunther International and launched two new smart locker solutions i.e. QuickCart and CleverFlex.

Meridian Kiosks

Founded in 1999, Meridian Kiosks is based in Aberdeen, North Carolina, U.S. The company is an end-to-end solution provider, technology integrator, and total self-service solutions provider. Meridian Kiosks provides end-to-end solutions to multiple industries such as automotive, food and beverage, entertainment, and healthcare. The company provides solutions such as interactive digital signage, bill payment, EV charging station, automated smart locker system, and ticketing and check-in.

Modern Office Systems, LLC

Incorporated in 1982, Modern Office Systems, LLC is based in New York, U.S. The company is engaged in designing and installation of records management and storage system solutions. It offers a large number of products including smart locker systems, mobile storage systems, shelving storage solutions, modular casework storage, locker solutions for the healthcare community, day use locker, custom storage islands, library solutions, and pharmacy storage solutions

Global Automated Smart Locker System Market: Dynamics

Increase in Penetration of Smartphones and Connected Devices

Demand for automated smart locker system can be attributed to the increased usage of smartphones, smart devices, and tablets. Individuals as well as businesses are shifting toward wireless era from the conventional system. Minimizing the usage of key to remove the complexity and to enhance the flexibility of storage of the item is driving the demand for the automated smart locker system. Digitization has made data transfer from one place to another easy which makes the automated locker more convenient.

Rise in adoption of IoT Based System

Adoption rate of IoT based systems is increasing rapidly across the globe. IoT has simplified complex traditional problems related to connectivity and flow of information. The number of IoT connected devices is increasing yearly due to their wide acceptance and shift in preference from wired devices to wireless devices. It will boost the demand for the automated smart locker system in the coming future as with the development of the better technology related to locker system the integration with IoT will be more effective.