Automation as a Service Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Industry Forecast, Latest Innovations, Business Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global automation as a service market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 6 Billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Organizations are developing their techniques and solutions to gain more visibility in complex architecture. With the right solutions, they can automate the business processes with more efficiency. Automation-as-a-service enhance mechanizing business processes for quick task resolution, without wasting time on repetitive tasks. It enables organizations to maintain all the transaction records and

provides the required security and privacy of the data which is a major concern for organizations. Thereby, the finance vertical is estimated to have the largest market share in 2023.

IBM is yet another key player in automation as a service market. Sysco delivers automation service to their customers with IBM cloud automation services. Through automation service, Sysco has witnessed a decrease in critical incidents, increased server uptime and much more.

Segmentation:

The global automation as a service market is segmented by component, type, deployment, organization size, application, and vertical. By component, the market consists of solutions & service. Service consists of managed services and professional services. Professional service consists of consulting services, deployment and integration and support and training. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By application, the market consists of information technology (IT), sales and marketing, operations, finance and human resources (HR). And under the end-user segment, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare & life science, transportation & logistics, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for high share of the global Automation as a Service (SDP) market in terms of value, owing to early adoption of automation as a service and rapid rate of technological advancements in the region. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as India and China are mostly operating in cloud-based applications, which is further aiding the market growth in the region. The study indicates that, Europe and Japan also account for a significant value share in the global Automation as a Service market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players in the market: Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Prism Group Plc. (U.K), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), UiPath (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Kofax Inc. (U.S.), NICE Ltd. (Israel), and Pegasystems Inc.(U.S.) and others.

