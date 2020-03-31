Ball Clay Market Insights, Growth and Applications, Forecast To 2023

The demand for ball clay is rising in response to its increasing use in pottery and ceramic application, Ball clay constitute three dominant materials, quartz, kaolin, and mica. Additionally, a few carbonaceous material, which are derived from ancient plants, and other accessory materials are also present in ball clay. Physical properties present in ball clay aid in their increasing application across various industries.

The report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) presents an in-depth analysis of the various factors driving the global ball clay market. It analyzes the growth drivers and lists the various limitations hindering the market’s trajectory. For an in-depth analysis, the effect of Porter’s five forces is gauged as well. The report segments the market based on various parameters to identify the sectors raking highest profits for the global ball clay market.

Global Ball Clay Market: Opportunities and Key Applications

Ball clay exhibits a higher plastic nature and binding power than kaolin, which is a chief driver of the global ball clay market. Furthermore, the demand for ball clay is expected to increase as it has better tensile strength and shrinkage than other clays. This is the key reason behind its increase use in ceramic and pottery applications. It is important to note here that ball clay can be used only after missing it with non-plastic clay. It is only then that it provides the desired plasticity in porcelain, pottery, and refractory materials. Additionally, ball clay also helps in the preparation of enamels and glaze. Considering its diverse applications, ball clay is also used for impacting a dense vitrified body.

Need an overview of the report? Ask for the brochure here

Ball clay therefore finds extensive application in tableware, sanitary-ware, glaze and engobes, floor and wall tiles, construction ceramics, electrical porcelain insulators, and in refractory purposes. As the use of ball clay increases in agriculture, amenity, and construction industry, the market for the same will exhibit strong growth. Moreover, with the use of ball clay as extenders and fillers increasing in sealants, adhesives, polymers, fertilizers, plastics, and insecticides the opportunities for the market seem quite lucrative in the coming years.