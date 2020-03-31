Beauty and Personal Care Market – Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Beauty and Personal Care Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2019 to 2025”.

Beauty and personal care market has seen numerous notable shifts driven by changing consumer preferences, emerging demographics, and new technological trends gathering traction. Incorporation of augmented reality is a case in point.

The current size of the global market is whopping and is projected to reach valuation of US$716 bn by 2025. Growing women population in emerging and developed nations seeking safer and high-quality beauty products are willing to splurge, thereby fueling the trend of premiumization.

Consumers world over are become increasingly sensitive to the safety of cosmetics and personal care products, with keen eye on the sourcing of these products. Over the past few years, the market has seen the proliferation of products in smaller sizes for the purpose of advertisement and promotion.

Personal care are consumer products used in personal hygiene and for beautification. Personal care includes products as diverse as cleansing pads, colognes, cotton swabs, cotton pads, deodorant, eye liner, facial tissue, hair clippers, lip gloss, lipstick, lip balm, lotion, makeup, hand soap, facial cleanser, body wash, nail files, pomade, perfumes, razors, shaving cream, moisturizer, talcum powder, toilet paper, toothpaste, facial treatments, wet wipes, and shampoo.

The increasing demand for Beauty and Personal Care drives the market. It is estimated that the increase in employment rate of women rapid population growth and increasing disposable income are key driver. People especially for woman prefer to purchase high quality cosmetics which may cost a lot.

Therefore, woman preference and increasing awareness about performance are also main drivers. Despite the presence of several drivers, the growth of the beauty and personal care market is curtailed by some serious challenges.

High manufacturing and marketing costs, safer products & rapid innovations in cosmetics, easy availability of counterfeit products, and high competition prevailing among vendors for different product categories are several critical challenges, which are hindering the market growth.

The global Beauty and Personal Care market is valued at 420000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 716300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beauty and Personal Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Beauty and Personal Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beauty and Personal Care in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Beauty and Personal Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Beauty and Personal Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Loreal Group

Procter and Gamble

Beiersdorf

Avon

Unilever

The Este Lauder Companies

Kao Corporation

Market size by Product

Hair Care

Skin Care

Oral Care

Color Cosmetics and Makeup

Fragrances & Deodorants

Soaps and Shower Gel

Sun Care Products

Others

Market size by End User

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chains

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Beauty and Personal Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Beauty and Personal Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Beauty and Personal Care companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Beauty and Personal Care submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

