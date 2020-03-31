Biodegradable Engine Oil Market Growth, Future Prospects, Business Strategies, Trends, Forecast to 2026

Biodegradation is a process that transforms or breaks down materials that enter the environment. The biodegradation process is carried out by microorganisms (or their enzymes) such as bacteria, yeast, protozoans, and fungi present in the environment. During the process, carbon dioxide and water are released in the environment. Manufacture of biodegradable engine oil is carried out by using biodegradable sources such as vegetable oil. Manufacturers of biodegradable engine oil are focusing on bioaccumulation and eco-toxicity to reduce adverse impacts of engine oil on the environment.

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market: Key Segments

The biodegradable engine oil market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into vegetable oils, polyalkylene glycols, synthetic esters, and saltwater. Vegetable oils consist of natural esters and triglycerides. The chemical nature of vegetable oils varies according to the plant species such as rapeseed, sunflower, canola, and soybean. Polyalkylene glycols are manufactured by the polymerization of hydrocarbon ethylene. Hydrocarbon ethylene is a natural plant hormone. It is also called propylene oxide. Synthetic esters is considered one of the oldest biodegradable engine oils. It is produced through the esterification of bio-based materials such as modified animal fat and vegetable oil. Saltwater is used in ship stern tube systems which use non-metallic bearings in place of metal bearings. Biodegradable engine oils are employed in various sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and construction.

Biodegradable engine oil can be recycled after long use. Biodegradable engine oil is also durable. It can withstand extreme ranges of engine temperature and pressure. New and advanced technologies are emerging in order to reduce costs and improve the quality of biodegradable engine oil.

However, biodegradable engine oil is prone to internal and external corrosion of engines in aggressive handling conditions. Moreover, pipes are prone to several manufacturing defects such as leakage. A minor leak in pipes can cause excess oil to flow from the engine.

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global biodegradable engine oil market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, China, Singapore, and Japan are emerging biodegradable engine oil market, due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries. Demand for biodegradable engine oil market in North America is increasing significantly, due to plans to develop infrastructure and transportation in the region. In Europe, demand for biodegradable engine oil market is high in the U.K., Spain, Italy, Germany, and France, due to rapid growth of the industrial sector in these countries. The European Union emphasizes the environment protection and offers subsidies to manufacturers of biodegradable engine oil. The Organization for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD) has set certain regulatory norms in order to promote the usage of biodegradable engine oil. The biodegradable engine oil market in Africa and Latin America is estimated to expand in the next few years, as these regions have recovered from economic slowdown. Countries in the Middle East, especially GCC, which include Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, have substantially increased the usage of biodegradable engine oil market in the development of infrastructure and transportation.

Biodegradable Engine Oil Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global biodegradable engine oil market are BP plc, Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Total Lubricants, Acme-Hardesty, and Condat.

