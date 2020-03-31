Bottled Water Packaging Market is categorized by a high level of competition

Vessels for water transport have been a part of human society and survival for a long time now. Over time, after the discovery of materials such as polymers, the concept of water in sealed cans and bottles came into being and has since been evolving at a fast pace. While it was intended for small scale use at first, the commercialization of bottled water and the immediate surge of locally made imitation product makers caused the explosion in demand and distribution of bottled water. Innovators also came up with ways to seal in carbonated water, further increasing the demand for bottled water packaging.

Currently, bottled water is seen as a measure of safety, amid the rising number of waterborne diseases and the increasing contamination of natural drinking water resources. Bottled water packaging also makes it easier for transportation of water over larger distances. The dependence of modern consumers on regular tap water is reducing steadily due to the heavy pollution of water bodies, thereby increasing the demand for purified water and bottled water. This is also expected to create a spike in the overall number of regional players present in the global bottled water packaging market over the coming years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The global market for bottled water packaging is categorized by a high level of competition. The presence of a large number of players operating in the market on the basis of quality, cost, and innovations is anticipated to strengthen the competitive scenario of the global market. Key players in the market are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions in order to enhance their portfolio and increase their presence across the globe.

The prominent players operating in the global bottled water packaging include RPC, Greif, Amcor, Berry Plastics, Plastipak, and Graham. Detailed profiles of these players have been presented in the research study. Some of the other players mentioned in the report are CKS Packaging, Kaufman Container, APEX Plastics, Greiner Packaging International, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Alpha Group, ExoPackaging, Sidel International, Silgan Holdings, Ampac, and Alpack Plastics.

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing consumption of bottled water across the globe and the rising prevalence of water-borne diseases are expected to encourage the growth of the global bottled water packaging market in the coming years. In addition, the easy availability and convenience provided by bottled water for travelers is predicted to supplement the growth of the overall market in the near future. According to the research study, the global market for bottled water packaging is estimated to grow at a healthy rate in the next few years.

Furthermore, a significant rise in the number of players and the growing focus on attractive packaging are estimated to augment global bottled water packaging market in the coming years. The increasing expenditure of key players on advertising and marketing activities in order to reach a large number of consumers and gain profits is expected to supplement the growth of the market in the coming few years.