Bowel Management Systems Market is Driven by Rising Prevalence of Fecal Incontinence

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Bowel Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”.According to the report, the global bowel management systems market was valued at US$ 1,682.95 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the prevalence of fecal incontinence and constipation in elderly population and rising geriatric population are anticipated to boost the global market from 2018 to 2026. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global bowel management systems market in the next few years, owing to new product launches, demand for technologically advanced bowel management systems in developed countries, and proactive population seeking physicians’ advice for bowel management. Key players operating in the global bowel management systems market strive to enter into distribution agreements and strategic acquisitions in order to strengthen their footprint across the world.

Systems segment to expand at prominent growth rate

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global bowel management systems market. Based on product, the market has been segmented into systems and accessories. The systems segment is expected to propel at a high growth rate owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options due to their effectiveness and cost-efficiency. The irrigation systems sub-segment holds a major share of the systems segment owing to the ease of use and effectiveness of the treatment. These help improve the quality of life, prevent infections, provide odor control, and reduce daily nursing time.

Adult segment to expand at rapid pace

The adult segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in the geriatric population. Additionally, rising life expectancy, owing to the decline in the mortality rate, fuels the market. For instance, in the U.S., according to Population Reference Bureau Report, the geriatric population, over 65 years of age, is anticipated to reach more than 98 Mn by 2060, from 46 Mn in 2017. Moreover, increasing longevity among the geriatric population, which reached 79 years in 2013 from 68 years in 1950, would propel the market.

Hospitals segment held major share

In terms of end-user, the global bowel management systems market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home-care settings. The hospitals segment held a major share of the market in 2017. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the rising cases of spina bifida and anorectal malfunctions among the pediatric population and rise in the number of surgical procedures such as spinal cord injuries in adults.

Asia Pacific market to be driven by increase in geriatric population in Japan and India

In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the global bowel management systems market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the bowel management systems market in the region is attributed to the increase in geriatric population and rise in the number of patients suffering from fecal incontinence and constipation. Additionally, new product launches, changing reimbursement scenario, rise in awareness among people, and improving healthcare infrastructure are major factors driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Strategic acquisitions is the primary strategy adopted by market players

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global bowel management systems market. Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Hollister Incorporated and ConvaTec Group Plc. are major players in the market, offering products with proprietary technologies. Major market players adopted the strategy of inorganic growth in order to strengthen their market presence. For instance, Coloplast acquired direct-to-consumer homecare companies globally, including IncoCare Gunhild Vieler GmbH in Germany, in 2018; SAS Lilial in France, in 2017; and Comfort Medical in the U.S., in 2016. Other players include Cogentix Medical, Inc. (acquired by LABORIE Medical Technologies), Consure Medical, ProSys International Ltd., Aquaflush Medical Limited, C. R. Bard, Inc. (acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Respiratory Technology Corporation, MBH International A/S, Wellspect Healthcare (Part of Dentsply Sirona Company), and Axonics Modulation Technologies.

