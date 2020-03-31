Breathing Exercise Devices Market Forecast To 2026 Made Available By Top Research Firm

Breathing exercise devices, also known as incentive spirometers, sustained maximal inspiration (AMI), are used to increase lung volume and minimize mucus and fluid in the lungs. Breathing exercise devices help in deep breathing, the cough reflex, and clearing mucus from the airway. Breathing exercise equipment is mainly used for pulmonary function test (PFT) in lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc. Breathing exercise devices are recommended in cases such as trauma injury causing breathing problems, pneumonia, rib damage, and atelectasis after surgery. These devices are also used by runners, sports players, swimmers, etc. in order to boost lung capacity and endure stress while performing strenuous physical activities.

Increase in prevalence of lung disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), and co-morbidities are some of the factors likely to drive the expansion of the breathing exercise devices market during the forecast period. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study by the World Health Organization, the prevalence of COPD globally in 2016 was 251 million cases. Globally, it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the diseases in 2015. Also, factors such as increase in level of air pollution in major cities, active smoking habits, occupational risks in people working in chemical and fiber factories, etc. are expected to propel the breathing exercise devices market. However, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of devices are expected to hamper the breathing exercise devices market during the forecast period.

The global breathing exercise device market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the breathing exercise device market can be classified into three flow breathing exercise devices, two flow breathing exercise devices, single flow breathing exercise devices, and disposable incentive spirometers. The single flow breathing exercise devices segment is expected to account for a significant market share due to increase in prevalence of asthma and other respiratory disorders.

According to the World Health Organization, 235 million people suffer from asthma, and there were 383,000 deaths due to asthma in 2015. Asthma is the most common chronic disease among children. In terms of end-user, the breathing exercise device market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for a prominent market share due to increasing patient preference for and availability of technologically advanced products.

Based on region, the global breathing exercise device market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was a significant region of the global breathing exercise device market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The dominance of North America is attributable to the presence of a large number of people suffering from depression and increasing government initiatives.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, between 1980 and 2014, the rate of death from chronic respiratory diseases, such as COPD, increased by nearly 30% overall in the U.S. In 2015, 6.7% of all deaths were due to chronic respiratory diseases, which were the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. Europe was also a significant region of the breathing exercise device market in 2017, due to increasing demand for and adoption of technologically advanced products and rise prevalence of respiratory diseases. In March 2018, Sweetzpot launched FLOW Breathing Sensor to measure breathing and heart rate using a chest band.

Increase in prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and respiratory diseases and rise in health care expenditure and aging population are some of the factors projected to boost the breathing exercise device market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), 1 in 4 people in the Asia Pacific region will be 60 years old or older by 2050. The region is experiencing population ageing at an unprecedented pace, with the number of older persons expected to more than double from 535 million in 2015 to about 1.3 billion by 2050.

Prominent players operating in the global breathing exercise device market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Smiths Group plc. Teleflex Incorporated, POWERbreathe International Ltd., and Beijing Konted Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

