Butylene Carbonate Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2026 Focusing on Industry Profit

Butylene carbonate is an organic compound containing double ester group as well as carbonate as a functional group. It widely used as polar solvent in organic and inorganic materials, inks, colors, agriculture, fibers, surfactants, dyes, and batteries. Additionally, butylene carbonate is employed as binder for foundry sand molds, gallant for clay, crosslinking agent for superabsorbent polymers, and additive in fuel and hydraulic fluids. It is also used for the separation of carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and aromatic hydrocarbon in refinery operations. Butylene carbonate is extensively used in components of electrolytes in lithium-ion batteries due to its high polarity, solubility, and boiling point.

The global butylene carbonate market can be segmented based on form and end-user. In terms of form, the market can be bifurcated into solid and liquid. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into automotive, oil & gas, industrial, medical, and personal care & hygiene. Automotive is the leading segment of the butylene carbonate market. Rise in demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics is boosting the demand for lithium-ion batteries. This, in turn, is propelling the global butylene carbonate market. Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and require less recharging vis-à-vis their counterparts such as lead batteries, which require high recharging time. Increase in demand for electrolytes with better efficacy and light weight batteries is driving the demand for butylene carbonate.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6591

Rise in demand for environmentally-safer solvents in various end-user industries such as oil & gas, automotive, and chemical is also augmenting the global butylene carbonate market. Butylene carbonate is an environmentally-safer solvent compared to methylene chloride, acetone, and aromatic solvents. It possesses excellent solvency properties, low VOC, low toxicity, low evaporation rates, and high boiling points. Thus, it is ideal for usage in many solvent applications. Fluctuation in prices of raw materials is expected to hamper the butylene carbonate market during the forecast period. However, rise in demand for hybrid solvents is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global butylene carbonate market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific dominates the market. It is followed by Europe. China is the leading consumer of butylene carbonate in Asia Pacific. Increase in demand for electric cars in China and South Korea; and rise in demand for automotive coatings in developing economies in Asia Pacific are estimated to boost the demand for butylene carbonate in the region during the forecast period. Implementation of stringent regulations on fossil fuel depletion is also propelling the demand for electric cars in North America and Europe. This is driving the demand for lithium batteries, and in turn, butylene carbonate in these regions. Germany is a hub of the automotive industry. Butylene carbonate is used in various end-user industries the country due to its properties such as high viscosity index, better thermal resistance, and optimum performance in wide rage on temperatures. This is augmenting the market in Europe. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expanding at slower pace compared to mature economies. GCC, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are dependent on import of raw materials for manufacturing butylene carbonate and automotive. Increase in merger & acquisition activities among automotive manufacturers in regions such as GCC and Mexico is projected to fuel the demand for butylene carbonate in the near future.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6591

Key players operating in the global butylene carbonate market include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/chemicals-and-materials/6591/butylene-carbonate-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.