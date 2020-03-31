Cloud Access Security Broker Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

Cloud service offers a secure, standardized and virtual storage service. It delivers faster services, improves manageability, increases IT department’s value and reduces total cost of ownership. Cloud infrastructure is becoming a boon for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by offering scalable infrastructure and capabilities available as services. Cloud infrastructures are generally accessed using a pay-per-use model, unlike structures of payment that enable users to subscribe to vendor services for a set price or subscription. Enterprises can build their own cloud infrastructure in their premises instead of purchasing from a cloud vendor.

Request Free Sample Report Available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5764

The global cloud access security broker market is segmented solution, service, delivery model, organization size and end-users. The solution segment consists of control and monitoring cloud services, risk and compliance management, data security and threat protection. The threat protection solution is further bifurcated into managed apps, unmanaged apps, and mobile security. The service segment consists of professional service, training, technical support. The delivery model segment consists of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. The organization segment consists of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. The end-user segment consists of BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, travel & hospitality and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global cloud access security broker market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 18 Billion by 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cloud access security broker market are Imperva (U.S.), Bitglass (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), CipherCloud (U.S.), and Skyhigh Networks (U.S.). Netskope (U.S.), Protegrity (U.S.), Adallom (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), and CloudMask (U.S.) are among others.

Segments

The global Cloud Access Security Broker Market is segmented solution, service, delivery model, organization size and end-users. The solution segment consists of control and monitoring cloud services, risk and compliance management, data security and threat protection. The threat protection solution is further bifurcated into managed apps, unmanaged apps, and mobile security. The service segment consists of professional service, training, technical support. The delivery model segment consists of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. The organization size segment consists of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. The end-user segment consists of BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, travel & hospitality and others.

Regional Analysis

North America region accounts for a high share of the global cloud access security broker market in terms of value, owing to the early adoption of cloud access security broker in large, small & medium size enterprises, presence of major market players and advanced technology implementation by the enterprises. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as Japan China and India are adopting cloud services at a rapid scale thereby aiding the market growth in the region. The study indicates that the European region also accounts for significant value share in the global cloud access security broker market. Several startups are emerging in the region and there has been intense M&A activity in recent years. Data stored on cloud creates a new opportunity for hackers to gain access to an organization’s data and its network. CASB has developed quickly from just being used in IT. It is an important tool to monitor cloud usage and implement security.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5764

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Distributors and Resellers

Government and Standardization Bodies

Telecom Operators

Healthcare Organizations

Financial Organizations

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]