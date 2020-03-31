Cloud based Repository Services Market- Increased Demand For Improved Data Usability And Quality

Traditionally, organizations have been using relational databases to store all the enterprise information. However, in the last few years, the amount of data generated within enterprises has increased significantly. As per a whitepaper by Cisco titled ‘Cisco Global Cloud Index,’ the global data center IP traffic will reach 20.6 zettabytes by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 zettabytes per year in 2016. Increase in data storage requirements, rise in digital data, increased Internet penetration, and improved broadband facilities and cloud computing have led to the emergence of cloud databases. However, cloud databases cannot work without efficient cloud-based repository services. The management of cloud-based databases comprises two types: transactional data management and analytical data management. Transactional data management does not typically use shared-nothing architecture. However, analytical data management uses shared-nothing architecture. A shared-nothing architecture involves distributed computing architecture. The node is independent and self-sufficient, and there is a single point of connection across the system. Cloud-based repository services are of substantial importance as these services provide vital benefits to organizations, including faster deployments and improved capital expenditures and reduction in maintenance costs. They also help in making an enterprise more dynamic, flexible, and scalable, thus helping them to be aligned to changing business requirements.

Advantages of cloud-based repository services such as greater amount of flexibility and efficiency within enterprises are likely to drive the global cloud-based repository services market in the near future. Traditionally, IT departments within enterprises use to spent lot of time, human resources, and money to manage large amounts of data stored in in-house database as well as on the cloud. Thus, organizations were not able to focus on reaching business goals and satisfying customers. Therefore, organizations are now partnering with various vendors to manage their databases in the cloud and automate processes. This is estimated to propel the global cloud-based repository services market. Moreover, increased demand for improved data usability and quality, faster deployment and implementation of cloud-based solutions, and low maintenance costs are projected to boost the cloud-based repository services market. However, lack of skilled professionals and experts within enterprises is one of the major restrains affecting the growth of the global cloud-based repository services market.

The global cloud-based repository services market can be categorized based on type of service, service model, delivery model, organization size, end-use industry, and region. In terms of type of service, the cloud-based repository services market can be classified into integration services, data security and back up services, and quality as a service. Based on service model, the cloud-based repository services market can be divided into software as a service (SAAS), platform as a service (PAAS), and infrastructure as a service (IAAS). In terms of delivery model, the market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on organization size, the cloud-based repository services market can be categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. In terms of end-use industry, the cloud-based repository services market can be categorized into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI); health care; retail; automotive; education; media and entertainment; manufacturing; and others. Based on geography, the cloud-based repository services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global cloud-based repository services market are HCL Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Ltd., Hitachi Data Systems, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell EMC, Informatica Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, among others. These companies are investing considerably in research and development so as to incorporate new technologies in their solutions and develop new products to increase market share in the global cloud-based repository services market.