Cubic Zinc Oxide Market Demand by Regions, Growth and Trends with Top Key Players – Chemet, Grillo, Silox

The cubic zinc oxide market gains from numerous applications of zinc oxide. Zinc oxide finds extensive use due to its reactivity, serving as a precursor to several zinc compounds. Zinc oxide finds use in material science applications owing to its high refractive index, binding, high thermal conductivity, antibacterial and UV protection properties.

Featuring this, zinc oxide is added to materials and products such as plastics, glass, cement, paints, rubber, ointments, and sealants. Ceramic industry and rubber industry are some key end users of zinc oxide.

Structurally, cubic zinc oxide is a crystallized form of zinc oxide. Chemical stability of cubic zinc oxide is attained by growing zinc oxide on substrates with cubic lattice structure. This creates applications for cubic zinc oxide.

Zinc oxide is an inorganic compound with the formula ZnO. The cubic zinc oxide has a space group of F43m. It can be stabilized by growing ZnO on substrates with cubic lattice structure.

The cubic structure of Zinc Oxide has tetrahedral coordination: Each atom’s nearest neighbors consist of four atoms of the opposite type, positioned like the four vertices of a regular tetrahedron. Altogether, the arrangement of atoms in zincblende structure is the same as diamond cubic structure, but with alternating types of atoms at the different lattice sites.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

U.S. Zinc

PAN-CONTINENTAL CHEMICAL

Zochem

Rubamin

GH Chemicals

Parchem

Chemet

Grillo

Silox

Cubic Zinc Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

Direct Process

Indirect Process

Wet Chemical Process

Cubic Zinc Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Foods

Personal Care Products

Others

Cubic Zinc Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cubic Zinc Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia…

