Dental Air Polishers Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Air Polishing is a technique which uses water and air pressure of precisely processed powders manufactured in a slurry via handpiece nozzle. Compressed air in a warm spray propels the fine particles and directs them to the exteriors of the teeth. This pressurized air, powder, water removes plaques, soft deposits like food particles trapped inside teeth, surface stains. An air polisher gives a substitute method for removing hard stains which are deposited on the teeth.

The air polisher uses lightweight hand piece just like an ultrasonic scaler to produce continuous air pressure, abrasive powder and water to remove stains and plaques. Suring 1970s the in dental profession the air polishing was introduced. The U.S. based Dentron, Incorporated introduced the first air polishing device named as Prophy Jet Marck IV. Since the time of discovery of air polishing device (APD) many of the new novice products and techniques have been developed which provide efficient, safe and modern approach to remove dental stains as well as plaques.

Dental Air Polishers Market – Competitive Landscape

B.A. International

Founded in 1989, B.A. International is headquartered in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, England. The company possess experience of more than 30 years to manufacture range of reliable dental equipment.

Acteon Group Limited

Founded in 1989, Acteon Group Limited is headquartered in Norwich, England. The company specializes in mini-invasive technologies, dental imaging equipment’s, high frequency ultrasonics and digital medical imaging. The company specializes in engineering expertise and manufacturing capability.

LM-Dental

Founded in 1973, LM-Dental is headquartered in Parainen, Finland. The company is forerunner in innovating and manufacturing technologically advanced dental hand instruments along with tracking system. The company also specializes in orthodontic appliances, ultrasonic devices etc.

Dental Air Polishers Market – Dynamics

Increase in demand of dental care products:-

Global dental air polishers market is anticipated to grow rapidly in coming years. Some of the factors which help the market to grow are increase in spending on oral and dental care products, rise in disposable income, people adopting preventive healthcare procedures etc. Increase in demand of dental care products to avoid dental diseases like periodontal diseases, dental plaque, oral infection is one of the important factor which may drive the global dental air polishers market. Availability of novel preventive dental care products, increasing adoption of dental air polishers by dentists as well as approval by American Dental Association and European Federation of Periodontology is expected to drive the global dental air polishers market in coming years. Alternatively, rise in sales of dental air polishers via channels like e-commerce, increase in investments by companies is expected to drive the global dental air polishers market. However, slow adoption of rate in developing countries as well as less availability of products in remote region, lack of reimbursement policies in some of the countries may hinder the growth of global dental air polishers market.

More efficient compared to traditional methods:-

The air polishing provides more advantageous compared to other traditional methods like more efficient stain removal, less operator fatigue, rubber-cup polishing includes less time etc. Previously use of air polishing techniques was restricted to supragingival surfaces. But currently recent advancements have shown effectiveness in both supragingival as well as subgingival surfaces. Currently, dental air polishers are actively used stain removal, in biofilm & supragingival plaque removal, effective cleaning prior to caries detection, site-specific biofilm removal, teeth polishing and fluoride application and bleaching.

Dental Air Polishers Market – Segmentation

The Dental Air Polishers market can be divided into:

Product Type

Application

Region

Dental Air Polishers Market Segmentation – By Product Type

Depending on the product type, the Dental Air Polishers market can be divided into:

Abrasion polishing

Erosion polishing

Dental Air Polishers Market Segmentation – By Application

Depending on the Application, the Dental Air Polishers market can be divided into:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

The report on dental air polishers market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The dental air polishers market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The dental air polishers market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on dental air polishers market segments and geographies.

