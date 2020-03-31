Dental Burs Market To Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018–2026 According To New Research Report

Dental burs are a key tool in modern dentistry for surgical care and tooth restoration. It is a tiny drilling equipment, used in conjunction with a hand piece, for cutting hard tissues such as bones and teeth. It is a powered rotary instrument that has a cutting blade on its edge. Dental burs have three components, viz. shank, neck, and head. There is a large number of burs available in the market, in various sizes and shapes, which has given rise to numbering systems, such as the U.S. and ISO (International Standards Organization) numbering systems, for their identification. Dental burs are operated by using high speed and optimum pressure in order to cut brittle or ductile tooth surface. Rake angle of burs with tooth surface is a key factor taken into consideration by dentists for cutting of tissues in desired shape.

Rising awareness regarding dental aesthetics among all age groups across the globe, technological advancements in dental restorative practices, and emergence of local and regional manufacturers and distributors in developing countries are expected to boost the growth of the dental burs market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled dental professionals in developing countries is projected to restrain the growth of dental burs market by the end of 2026.

The global dental burs market can be segmented on the basis of shank type, material, head shape, application, and end-user. Based on shank type, the global dental burs market can be categorized into long straight shank, latch-type shank, and friction grip shank. Long straight shank accounted for the dominant market share in 2017, which can be attributed to its slow speed. However, compatibility of friction grip shank with diamond and carbide burs and its availability in various sizes are expected to boost the growth of the segment at a significant CAGR during 2018-2026.

In terms of material, the global dental burs market can be divided into diamond burs, carbide burs, and stainless steel burs. The diamond burs segment generated the leading share of revenue in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Dominance of the segment can be attributed to its combination with a high speed hand piece, hardness of diamond, and its efficient grinding motion. However, the shorter lifespan of diamond burs is diverting the preference of dentists toward carbide burs. Carbide burs cut and chip away the tooth structure rather than grinding the tooth, which is a key factor for the estimated growth of these burs by the end of 2026.

On the basis of head shape, the global dental burs market can be segmented into round-shaped burs, pear-shaped burs, cross-cut tapered burs, and others. Different flute angles of the burs create different cutting characteristics that make each bur appropriate for a particular task. Other head shape burs includes cylindrical and inverted burs. Round burs are highly preferred by dentists owing to their operational efficiency in cavity preparation, creating access points and undercuts, and creating channels for luxators during the extraction process. End-users in the global dental burs market are hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and academic institutes. Hospitals are further divided into public and private hospitals.

Rising patient pool for dental aesthetics and availability of technologically advanced tools and equipment in hospitals were the key factors boosting the dominance of the hospitals segment in 2017. However, availability of well-qualified dental professionals across the globe is expected to propel the growth of specialty clinics during 2018-2026. In terms of application, the global dental burs market can be classified into orthodontic, surgical, laboratory, and others. The orthodontic segment is expected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of 2026. It can be ascribed to the rising demand and adoption of advanced dentistry equipment.

Geographically, the global dental burs market can be segmented into five major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading market share in 2017 due to the emergence of multispecialty hospitals in the U.S. and strategic presence of key manufacturers of dental products in North America. Europe was the second prominent market for dental burs in 2017. Improved penetration of key distributors such as Henry Schein, Inc. and Patterson dental, Inc. in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to augment the expansion of the dental burs market in the region at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global dental burs market include Brasseler USA, Zimmer Biomet, Kerr Dental, Tri Hawk inc., Prima Dental Group, 3M, BSN Medical, Dentsply Sirona, Mani Inc., and Acteon Inc.

