Dental Services Market: Expanding Private Health Insurance Coverage Drive the Global Market

The term ‘dental services’ refers to diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of dental diseases or issues. Dental diseases or issues include gingivitis, toothache, periodontitis, dental plaque, tooth decay, and pyorrhea. Dental services primarily include cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, oral surgery, root canal (endodontic), laser dentistry, smile makeover, and dentures. Dental services is one of the rapidly growing segments of the health care industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), five billion people are suffering from tooth decay and more than 40% of elderly people are suffering from total tooth loss across the world. Increase in the incidence and prevalence of dental diseases boost the global dental services market.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-services-market.html

Furthermore, rise in the demand for cosmetic dentistry, introduction to newer technologies such as painless tooth extraction, and expanding private health insurance coverage drive the global dental services market. Increasing adoption of sugar-based products, changing lifestyle, and growing awareness about dental care are factors driving the dental services market. However, improved self-care practices and high cost of the dental services restrain the global dental services market. Currently, most research is focused on the development of dental vaccines to prevent dental diseases, which restrains the dental services market further.

The global dental services market has been segmented based on type of dental service, end-user, and geography. Based on type of dental service, the dental services market has been divided into dental implants, laser dentistry, oral & maxillofacial surgery, root canal (endodontic), cosmetic dentistry, dentures, smile makeover, and others. Laser dentistry is the most lucrative segment of the dental services market, as it eliminates the need to use surgical instruments such as hand pieces, dental drills, and other surgical dental tools. Based on end-user, the global dental services market has been segmented into dental clinics and hospitals.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39341

The dental clinics segment is expected to hold the maximum dental services market share, expanding at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is because dental clinics offer a majority of dental services. Moreover, collaboration of dental clinics with insurance companies drives the dental clinics segment. The growing number of dental awareness campaigns is one of the latest trends that the market is witnessing. Dental awareness campaigns are essential to increase awareness among people about the requirement for regular dental checkups. These campaigns are primarily planned by social media via visual media and print media tie-ups to promote the necessity of dental health checkups. For instance, ‘Colgate Bright Smiles’, a dental campaign arranged by Bright Future, is one of the most successful dental awareness campaigns reaching out to children across the world. The introduction of such campaigns across the world would promote growth of the dental services market in the near future.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39341

Geographically, the global dental services market can be segmented into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. High incidence of dental diseases, rise in geriatric population, increase in the number of dental awareness campaigns, and well-established health care infrastructure augment the dental services market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, driven by India and China owing to their large population base, increased government initiatives, and availability of developed health care facilities providing dental services.

The leading players in the global dental services market are Coast Dental Services, Mydentist, Abano Healthcare group, Q & M Dental group, Apollo White Dental, Aspen Dental Management, Healthway Medical, InterDent, Oasis Dental Care, Oral Care AB, Axiss Dental, and Birner Dental Management Services.