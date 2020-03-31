“Diamond Wire Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2026” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Diamond Wire Market: Overview

A diamond wire comprises micron-sized particles such as diamond beads or grains adhered to a solid core wire. These diamond beads or grains have different shapes and sizes such as cylindrical beads and conical beads, depending on their numerous applications. A diamond wire is used as an abrasive cutting tool for several hard-material-cutting applications including slicing, bricking, cropping, squaring, and cutting. Diamond wires are used in the stone & marble industry for cutting purposes, pier/tower/bridge demolition, and heavy construction. Diamond wires are also used in cropping, wafering, and lapping/grinding processes in electronics applications. Usage of diamond wire as a cutting tool offers improved cutting efficiency, increased reliability, and reduction in waste.

Diamond Wire Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global diamond wire market is primarily driven by increase in the demand for these wires in various construction and electronics applications. Diamond-wired cutting tools have high cutting efficiency than the traditional cutting slurry saws. They can provide highly consistent cuts over the period of time. Usage of diamond wires in cutting tools is an eco-friendly process, generating minimum residual waste. Transition from the traditional wire cutting process toward diamond wire cutting process is anticipated to drive the diamond wire market during the forecast period. Furthermore, utilization of diamond-wired cutting tools reduces the time required for silicon wafer manufacturing, resulting in the reduction of cost per wafer. Increase in the production of silicon wafers led by the rising demand for photovoltaic and semiconductor applications is projected to boost the adoption of diamond wires in the next few years. Advancements in the technology for cutting of diamond wires are projected to increase productivity and overall efficiency of diamond wires during the forecast period, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global diamond wire market.

Diamond Wire Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the diamond wire market can be divided into electroplated diamond wire, vacuum-brazed diamond wire, sintered diamond wire, resin bond diamond wire, and others. Electroplated diamond wires possess high efficiency and they are used to slice hard materials such as silicon, sapphire, silicon carbide, gallium nitride, and magnetic materials. Vacuum-brazed diamond wires are primarily used for grout or concrete applications, whereas stone and sintered diamond wires are used for concrete applications.

Based on end-use industry, the diamond wire market can be segregated into photovoltaic cells, semiconductors, optical, stone & marble, and others. The stone & marble segment constituted a major share of the global diamond wire market in 2017. However, photovoltaic cells and semiconductor segments are anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in the adoption of IoT devices and artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to boost the demand for photovoltaic cells and semiconductors in electronics applications in the next few years, thereby propelling the demand for diamond wires.

Diamond Wire Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global diamond wire market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global market in 2017, due to rapid industrialization in developing economies in the region such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Growth of photovoltaic cells and semiconductor industries is projected to propel the demand for diamond wires in Asia Pacific in the next few years. North America and Europe constitute a significant share of the global diamond wire market, owing to the infrastructure development and on-going advancements in the construction industry in these regions.

Diamond Wire Market: Key Players

Eminent players operating in the global diamond wire market are Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., CO.FI.PLAST SRL, Dellas SpA., Diamond WireTec GmbH & Co.KG, ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD., Logomatic GmbH, Meyer Burger Technology AG, NORITAKE CO., LIMITED, Pulitor, and Solga Diamant.

