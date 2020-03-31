Digital Pregnancy Test Kits Forecast Examined In New Market Research Report

Pregnancy test is an indicative marker test for determination of pregnancy, which measures the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in urine samples. The hCG hormone is present in the human body only during pregnancy, which makes it possible for the test to provide accurate results. Various types of pregnancy tests are available in the market, the common one being the home pregnancy test (HPT), which offers benefits of pregnancy testing at home, without the need to visit a physician or gynecologist. Recent technological advancements in home pregnancy test have led to the emergence of digital pregnancy test kits. These test kits offer quick results in a digital format (pregnant / not pregnant) which eliminates the need for interpretation of results by the women, thereby improving accuracy of the test.

Rise in awareness among general population regarding pregnancy test kits and increase in pregnancy rates among women in emerging countries have boosted the adoption of pregnancy test kits globally. Conventional pregnancy test kits, including strip test kits and cup test kits, offer symbolic results of the test (lines or color code format), which need to be interpreted by the user. This increases chances of human error while interpretation of results. Digital pregnancy test kits have eliminated this possibility by offering a digital response (in yes or no format).

These distinct benefits of digital pregnancy test kits over the conventional ones have propelled the adoption of digital pregnancy test kits in the global market, thereby driving the consumption and subsequent growth of the product in the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, incorporation of new technologies in the digital pregnancy test kits, such as indication of the pregnancy month of the woman, has been another major factor eliminating the undesired need to undergo ultrasound scans, thus reducing the health care cost of the patient and driving the adoption of these kits in the global market. However, higher price of digital pregnancy test kits than that of conventional ones, along with their unavailability in the emerging countries, is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global digital pregnancy test kits market in 2018.

The global digital pregnancy test kits market can be segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the global market can be divided into kits with week indicator and kits without week indicator. Based on distribution channel, the global digital pregnancy test kits market can be classified into institutional sales and retail sales. The institutional sales segment can further be categorized into maternity centers, gynecology clinics, and others. The retail sales segment can be bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies & drug stores.

In terms of region, the global digital pregnancy test kits market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the digital pregnancy test kits market in 2017, and was closely followed by Europe, in terms of revenue.

Rise in adoption of new and advanced test kits owing to higher awareness among people regarding pregnancy test kits and adequate reimbursement policies for digital pregnancy test kits in the U.S., Canada, and European countries are some of the major factors contributing toward the prominent share of these regions in the global market. Asia Pacific is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR from 2018 to 2026, owing to higher pregnancy rate in emerging countries, such as China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries and rising adoption of digital pregnancy test kits in these countries.

Key players operating in the global digital pregnancy test kits market include SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., and Sugentech, Inc.

