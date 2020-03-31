Double Coated Film Tapes Market 2019 | Future Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Double coated film tapes are composed of strong flexible film materials, heavily coated with solvent based, hot-melt and water based adhesives. These film tapes features a polyester liner that possess excellent processing, excellent tack adhesion and die-cutting characteristics. Generally, these double coated film tapes are applied on plastic parts, extruded parts and rubber profiles of the products and are also used for bonding electronic parts. There has been a huge change in the way the double coated film tapes market are manufactured, packaged and used across industries over the years due to the growing importance and rising demand for these tapes. However, the unique feature that makes double coated film tapes market more attractive than other tapes is its sheer strength and superior temperature resistance quality. Double coated film tapes are an ideal solution for permanent bonding of two different surfaces and also for mounting of splicing applications.

Double Coated Film Tapes Market: Dynamics

The demand for double coated film tapes is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Its multi-purpose characteristics and wide application across several where high performance tapes are required at competitive price is one the major driving factors for the double coated film tapes market. Further, rapid growth in the packaging industries with technological advancements has further fuelled this growth. Other advantages associated with these tapes like high initial adhesion with build-up over 24 hours, good adhesion to low surface energy substrates and wider acceptance for indoor and room temperature applications are some features that fuel the growth in the double coated film tapes market. However, rising prices of raw materials and availability of several low cost alternatives can act as restraints in the double coated film tapes market.

Double Coated Film Tapes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of materials, the global double coated film tapes market is segmented into,

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

On the basis of adhesive type, the global double coated film tapes market is segmented into,

Hot Melt

Acrylic

Water-Activated

On the basis of end-use industries, the global double coated film tapes market is segmented into,

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Double Coated Film Tapes market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global double coated film tapes market is divided into five regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in the double coated film tapes market, primarily due to huge demand in developing economies like India and China and also because of lower manufacturing cost in these economies. The low manufacturing costs in developing countries are due to easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor. Further, North America is expected to witness a stagnant growth in the double coated film tapes market over the forecast period, while Europe is expected to experience an average growth in the double coated film tapes market, primarily driven by the production of adhesive tapes in Italy that supplies these tapes to both Eastern and Western Europe. Furthermore, these regions are expected to grow less aggressively in comparison to Asia Pacific, due to shift in production from developed economies to Asia Pacific. Latin America and MEA are expected to experience a moderate growth in the double coated film tapes market.

Double Coated Film Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the major players for the global double coated film tapes market are, 3M Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Intertape Polymer Group, tesa tape, inc., Adchem Corporation, V. Himark USA, Inc., Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd, Elite Tape, MACtac, LLC,.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

