Driving Innovation: Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Demand and Opportunities 2017-2025
Point of care tests, also called near-patient testing or bedside testing, refers to the performance of diagnostic tests at or near the site where the patient is located and helps in obtaining accurate results in a very short period of time.
In 2018, the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Roche
Abbott
BioMrieux
Abaxis
Siemens Healthineers
QIAGEN
Danaher
Instrumentation Laboratory
Nova Biomedical
Quidel
Trinity Biotech
Sekisui Diagnostics
OraSure Technologies
Johnson & Johnson
Becton Dickinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Glucose Testing
Hb1Ac Testing
Infectious Disease Testing
Coagulation
Fertility
Cardiac markers
Primary care systems
Hematology
Decentralized Clinical Chemistry
Feces
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinics
Hospitals
Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities
Laboratory
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
