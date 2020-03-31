Driving Innovation: Global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) Market Demand and Opportunities 2017-2025

Point of care tests, also called near-patient testing or bedside testing, refers to the performance of diagnostic tests at or near the site where the patient is located and helps in obtaining accurate results in a very short period of time.

In 2018, the global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Roche

Abbott

BioMrieux

Abaxis

Siemens Healthineers

QIAGEN

Danaher

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nova Biomedical

Quidel

Trinity Biotech

Sekisui Diagnostics

OraSure Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Becton Dickinson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Coagulation

Fertility

Cardiac markers

Primary care systems

Hematology

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Feces

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinics

Hospitals

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratory

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point of Care Diagnostics (POCD) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

