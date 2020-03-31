Elastography Imaging Market Worldwide Major Trend Outlook 2019 To 2027

Global Elastography Imaging Market: Overview

Significant rise in chronic liver diseases and growing incidence of breast cancer has augmented growth in the global elastography imaging market. Moreover, elastography imaging is one of most preferred non-invasive procedure whose demand is growing due to increase demand for minimally invasive diseases.

Developing nations to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the global elastography imaging market due to growing acceptance for advanced devices and high investments made in the healthcare sector. Moreover, multiple ongoing studies that will develop new products will expand the global elastography imaging market.

Besides, other parameters also contribute in developing the global elastography imaging market. They include regional growth, competitive analysis, recent trends, and segmentation of elastography imaging. Combination of all these information gives a complete insight about the market and it can be estimated to what level it can grow. These insights are highly useful for players and key participants to make business related decisions.

Global Elastography Imaging Market: Notable Developments

Prominent players in the global elastography imaging market are involved in strategic development and are involved in research and development activities to offer sophisticated products to their huge customer base. For instance:

Philips Healthcare partnered with a U.S. based company named PathAI in 2017. In 2018, the company collaborated with Erasmus University Medical Center (Netherlands). In both these initiatives, the company aim to expand its presence in different geographies across the globe.

GE Healthcare extended its collaboration with SonoSim to come up with ultrasound training mainly for point of care and primary care users. After this partnership, both companies are aiming to improve education services for ultrasound users. They also aim to address women’s health, point of care, cardiology, and primary care.

Apart from these developments, other key participants are also making substantial efforts to expand growth in the global elastography imaging market. Some of the noticeable players in this market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Resoundant, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Canon Medical System Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd.

Global Elastography Imaging Market: Trends and Opportunities

The recent investigating team working on functional MR Elastography (fMRE) to plot tissue difficulty that will help in tracking the brain activity occurring in spurts as short as 100 milliseconds. With the revised fMRI measures high-level cognitive processes and response of millisecond. Thus, with ongoing research studies in elastography imaging will further expand growth in the global elastography imaging market.

However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario and high cost of elastography imaging systems might restrict growth in the global elastography imaging market. Entry barriers for new players are also expected to hamper growth in this market.

Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Elastography Imaging in Europe to Fuel Market Performance

Europe is likely to hold dominant share in the global elastography imaging market. Increasing efforts made in conducting research and development programs is the key factor augmenting growth in this market. Rising awareness and importance among users for elastography imaging and increasing efforts by manufacturers for commercialization has strengthened Europe elastography imaging market. moreover, growing government initiatives in for cancer screening that involves ultrasound systems featuring elastography and ongoing clinical research in elastography has further assists in taking lion’s share in the global market. North America is expected to stand at the second position. Besides these two, the report elucidates on the other key regions including Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

