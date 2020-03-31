Enterprise Network Equipment Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2018 – 2025

Storage, network function, and server virtualization, along with the rising need for cloud-based provisioning of enterprise IT solutions are drastically shifting enterprise IT, networking, and communications toward technologically advanced equipment solutions. Networking equipment is used to combine, split, switch, or direct packets of information along a computer or telecommunications network. Networking equipment connects devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic. The topology of networking devices defines the network’s design or structure.

Common topologies for computer networks include star, bus, ring, tree, and mesh or hybrid. Flexibility of networking devices allows enterprises to cater to a few users in small offices to several hundred users in larger offices. There is sudden rise in the growth of WLAN deployments in enterprises in order to enhance the communication among employees. Growing adoption of virtualization technologies by organizations to reduce the storage infrastructure costs is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

Propagation of Wi-Fi is contributing significantly to the growth of enterprise WLAN equipment. Moreover, the launch of bring your own device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is expected to enhance the industry growth. The BYOD tendency representing the concept of any device used anywhere is stimulating the requirement for invasive wireless networks and mission-critical mobility applications. Furthermore, small and medium-size enterprises are investing in network equipment to make technological changes and to support their expansion goals.

Rapid adoption of cloud computing technologies in enterprises is responsible for the growth of the enterprise networking equipment market. Government initiatives in developing countries are aiming at creating smart cities and enhancing technological contribution which is expected to increase the demand for enterprise networking equipment. Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding enterprise networking equipment is expected to restrain growth in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa, though increasing government initiatives and policies is expected to drive the growth during the forecast period.