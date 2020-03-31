Eyeliner and Kajal Sculpting Pencil Packaging Market | Revenue Growth Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies

Some leading players operating in the market for eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging include Amcor Limited, Cosmopak, 3C Inc, Color Carton Corporation, Anomatic, APC Packaging, AptarGroup, Quadpack Group, HCP Packaging, International Cosmetic Suppliers Ltd, Alpha Packaging, ChingFon Industrial Co., LTD, Arcade Beauty, EPOPACK Co., Ltd, and Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

Different product segments have different packaging requirements. Cosmetics items in particular require exclusive packaging solutions that can meet the product-specific packaging standards. Kajal sculpting pencil and eyeliners come in various sizes and in different variants, which make the packaging of such products a key segment of their brand marketing. Which is turn is creating lucrative opportunities for cosmetic product packaging manufacturers. Many at times, the packing of kajal sculpting pencil and eyeliners helps in differentiating products from rival brands and also help in creating a brand value, which can influence consumer’s preference.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights, Request for a Sample here

Moreover, effective packaging of such cosmetics products can prevent them from getting damaged when they are shipped as well as keep them in an optimum condition prior to use. Packaging of the cosmetics items can play a major role in influencing their aesthetic value, improving their marketability and shelf visibility. Materials such as polypropylene (PP) plastics and acrylic are commonly used for packaging of kajal sculpting pencil and eyeliner as they are quite durable, light and easily available cost-effective materials.

The market for eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging is anticipated to emerge as a vital sub-segment of the overall cosmetics packaging market. The growing demand for such packaging product has been linked with the rising disposable income of consumers across the globe. The modern consumers have become more conscious about their looks and appearance, which is lediing to higher sales of cosmetic products such as eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil. This in turn is also expected to boost the demand for packaging materials for such items.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report here

Moreover, the surging population of working women all over the world is projected to the favor the growth of the market. The growth of the market is also expected to be supported by factors such as satisfactory user experience and convenience offered by kajal sculpting pencil and eyeliner products as well as the varied price range of such products. On the other, there are various side-effects of excessive use of cosmetic items like kajal sculpting pencil and eyeliners. Cases of conjunctivitis or for that matter severe allergy has been recorded in recent years, which could hinder the growth of the market to a significant extent.

The market for eyeliner and kajal sculpting pencil packaging has been segmented by type of product, by formulation, type of material used and by applicator type. On the basis of product used, the market has been segmented into sharpen able molded pencil, sharpen able wood pencil and mechanical pencil. On the basis of formulation, the market has been segmented into propylene glycol, ethanol, pigment, polysorbate, and lead. Based of material used, the market has been segmented into wood, plastic, and metal. By applicator type, the market has been segmented into brushes, sponge, and lead.

To get an outlook of the report, Request for Table of Content

Based on regions, the market has been segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. North America and Latin America are likely to account for significant value shares of the global market. Meanwhile, the market in APEJ is also anticipated to witness impressive growth rate over the next couple of years. Demand for such packaging products is expected to remain moderate in the European region.