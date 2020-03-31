The market for face cleansing products has gained substantial traction in the past few years owing to a notable awareness about good looks. Facial cleansers essentially remove dead skin, dirt, make-up, pollutants, and bacteria. Facial cleansing helps remove impurities without disturbing the natural moisture barrier to give facial skin a fresh look. Regular facial cleansing also enables the skin to maintain the right level of hydration. It also helps maintain the PH level of the skin. Increase in awareness about personal hygiene, strong desire among consumers to look fresh, rise in disposable income, and celebrity advertisements are some of the factors driving the face cleansing products market.

Increase in demand for natural or organic products is expected to boost the market in the near future. Rise in awareness about cleansing products, entry of new multinationals, and wide network of distribution channels are augmenting the facial cleansing products market. Introduction of new products, especially for male consumers, is offering lucrative opportunities to the global facial cleansing products market.

Grooming has gained significant momentum among male consumers. Beyond haircut and shaving, male consumers are increasingly opting for facials or face cleansing services. Prolonged work hours, stressful lifestyle, and influence of male celebrities are some of the factors expected to drive the men’s face cleansing products market. This is acting as a major factor driving the overall face cleansing products market.

Lack of awareness about the availability of various face cleansing products is anticipated to hamper the market. Furthermore, laser treatment is slowing emerging into the skin care market. Facial laser treatment helps to restore the skin to its original, erasing of brown spots, acne, and scars. These treatments are gaining importance amongst the premium class which is cannibalizing the sales of the face cleansing products market.

The global face cleansing products market can be segmented based on product type, skin characteristics, application, end-use, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into face cream, face wash, face oil, and others. Face wash is highly popular among these types of products. Based on skin characteristics, the market can be divided into neutral skin, dry skin, oily skin, mixed skin, and sensitive skin. In terms of application, the market can be segregated into blackheads, oiliness, dryness, anti-aging, dark spots, and others. Based on end-use, the market can be bifurcated into male and female consumers. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into online and offline channels. Geographically, the market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Majority of People in the U.S. prefer multifunctional products to cater to their facial care needs. China accounts for major share of the face cleansing products market in Asia Pacific. It is followed by Japan and India, respectively.

The facial cleansing products market is diverse and competitive. Large numbers of players operate in the market. Key players include The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Dior, Shiseido, Clarins, Innisfree, Guerlain, Lancome, L’Oreal S.A., and Olay.