Factors Driving Global White Cheese Market through 2025 and Beyond | Flanders Dairy Products, Mullins Cheese

Cheese is a quality food product with great nutritional and biological value. Its nutritional value comes from its concentrated form which contains a lot of milk components, mostly proteins, vitamins, minerals and fats. White cheese is a product type made from coagulation of milk proteins, separation of whey and ripening. It is a highly valued food stuff of pleasant taste. There are more than 400 types of cheese verities available globally. White cheese represents a large proportion of the global cheese market is also estimated to grow at a rapid pace in the forecast period. White cheese was traditionally produced and consumed in Greece but has now managed to acquire a proportion in the global cheese market. The most well-known white cheese from the traditional cheese market is Greek Feta. The growth and penetration of white cheese in the market has offered the producers with an opportunity to expand their production and export markets globally. However, the competition in the global white cheese market is also getting intensified since the consumer expectations for consistent product of high quality is also increasing.

Global white cheese market can be segmented on the basis of source, product type, end use, sales channel

On the basis of source, global white cheese market can be segmented into cow’s milk, goat’s milk, sheep’s milk, buffalo’s milk and others. The cow’s milk cheese holds the largest market share.

On the basis of product type, global white cheese market is segmented into soft cheese, semi hard cheese and hard cheese.

Global white cheese market can be further segmented on the basis of end use into household and industrial. The industrial segment can be further sub segmented into food, beverages and others. The food sub segment is further categorized into bakery, confectionery, desserts and others

On the basis of sales channel global white cheese market can be further segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect sales channel can be further sub segmented into Supermarket, hypermarket, specialty stores, food and drink specialty stores, Mom and Pop stores and e retailers.

Increasing demand for fast food products, snacks, salads, dressings, and others especially in developing regions is expected to drive the global white cheese market substantially in terms of volume. The overall market demand for white cheese is primarily driven by the younger generation, food connoisseurs and health conscious consumers who constantly look for less intense flavors and, depending on region, creamy and crumbly texture. The perception of consumers regarding the white cheese as healthier than other cheeses and using it as a central part of a salad or as an ingredient that brings a new edge in cooking.

The short shelf life and related health issues within the consumers regarding the cardiovascular health on consumption of cheese containing fat is considered as an important restraint for the market.