Frozen Seafood Market to Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2026 | Beijing Princess Seafood International Trading, Nomad Foods Europe

Increasing demand for seafood products in remote areas has propelled the production of frozen seafood products. Companies producing frozen seafood products are actively dependent on the cold storage region, which continues to be a major impediment for the market. Robust cold chain infrastructure is deemed profitable for the distribution of frozen seafood, however, the inconsistency in the quality of these storage services continues to create problems for companies. Leading players in the global frozen seafood market are adopting advanced processing techniques to increasing the endurance of the products against external factors such as changing weathers, mechanical damage, and fluctuations in freezing temperatures.

According to Transparency Market Research, several factors are expected to impede the growth of the global frozen seafood market in the years to come. Primarily, complexities in the processing techniques for production of frozen seafood products is expected to challenge the business prospects of the companies. In addition, lack of standardization in terms of employing freezing temperatures, storing frozen seafood products across different levels of refrigeration, and applying proper seafood preservatives will continue to constrain the sales of frozen seafood across the globe. The forecast study developed by Transparency Market Research projects that over the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global frozen seafood market will expand at a sluggish CAGR of 3.7%. The report further estimates that by the end of 2026, the global frozen seafood market will reach a valuation of US$ 32 Bn.

he end-use of frozen seafood will remain predominant across food chain services. Popular restaurant chains such as Long John Silver’s and Red Lobster, among others, will continue to opt for frozen seafood over fresh seafood. In the foreseeable future, major companies producing frozen seafood products will be eyeing for strategic tie-ups with multinational food chain services. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, nearly 40% of the overall sales of frozen seafood products will be accounted by food chain services.

