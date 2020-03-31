Fuel Pumps Market Overview and Forecast up to 2019

The report titled ‘Fuel Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 – 2019’ analyzes the worldwide market for various types of fuel pumps. This report gives you access to comprehensive analytics across geographies such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. These market data analytics are gleaned from primary and secondary research efforts. Annual forecasts and estimates are provided for the forecast period ranging from 2013 to 2019. A structured view of the competitive landscape is presented using Porter’s five forces analysis. The report also enumerates growth trends and opportunities and growth inhibitors.

In addition to these insights, this research report also offers a comprehensive company profiles section that provides information on the strategies, recent developments, financial standing, and product portfolios of leading participants in the market.

Market overview

A fuel pump is a vital component in the fuel system of an automobile. The three key functions of a fuel pump are: to deliver the right fuel quantity in keeping with the operating conditions of the engine, to maintain optimal pressure between the pump and carburetor to prevent fuel from overheating, and in most cases, to prevent vapor lock. While their essential functions remain the same, there are various types of fuel pumps based on different operating principles such as: mechanical, electrical and vacuum pumps.

A fuel pump is thus an indispensible component of an internal combustion engine. A number of old engines had no function for a fuel pump as fuel-feeding depended solely on gravitational force. But, engines that do not use the gravitational feed technology need to incorporate a pump that can feed fuel from the tank to the engine. A carburetor engine comprises a low-pressure mechanical pump whereas fuel injection engines rely on electric fuel pumps. Besides controlling the fuel feed, these pumps perform the vital task of bringing fuel efficiency to an engine.

Turbo pumps, mechanical pumps, and electric pumps are among popular fuel pump designs. While turbo pumps are primarily seen in jet engines, electrical and mechanical pumps are used in contemporary cars. Mechanical pumps, on the other hand, were popular in older car models.

The fuel pumps market is spread across key geographies of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. While NA and Europe are leading fuel pump markets currently, demand from the Asia Pacific and RoW regions is likely to increase on account of the expanding automotive and automobile markets here. Asian nations such as China and India, and developing African nations are witnessing a burgeoning automotive and automobile industry.

Dynamics of the fuel pump market are however, likely to undergo a because of government regulations for fuel efficiencies and environmental sustainability. Fuel injection pumps and systems are being increasingly used to achieve federal fuel efficiency mandates. Though our analysts anticipate healthy technological development in this market, concerns about the global economy could decelerate growth. For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Companies mentioned

Delphi Automotive LLP, Farstar Auto Parts Co., Great Plants Industries, LTD., Pricol Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Spectra Premium, and Suntec Industries Incorporated , among others.