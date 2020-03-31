Garlic Oil Market : Competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with strong emphasis on innovation 2017 – 2025

Garlic (Allium sativum) is a member of amaryllis family (Amaryllidaceae) which also include, leeks, onions and shallots. Garlic oil is an extract of Allium sativum, a small perennial plant mostly produced in tropical countries with an annual crop around April-May. A garlic bulb is composed of 4-20 pungent bulblets commonly called as cloves. There are about 300 varieties of garlic cultivated worldwide with an annual production of around three million metric tons as estimated by per Food and Agricultural Organization. Though garlic oil is considered as one of the most powerful and essential oil but it is also one of the least known and comprehend essential oil. Commercially garlic oil is produced by steam distillation method and is regarded as one of the oldest kinds of preparations and is widely used in food industry for flavoring and in pharmaceutical industry to treat various kinds of infections. Due to high prices of garlic oil the market for garlic oil is expected to witness a stable growth over the forecast period.

Garlic oil is segmented on the basis of area of application, sales channel and region. On the basis of area of application the global garlic oil market is segmented into, food industry, household and pharmaceutical industry. In food industry garlic oil is mainly used in seasoning and flavoring. Garlic flavors provide seasoning in salad dressing, vinaigrettes and sauces, beef, shrimp, among other foods thus delivering unique odor and taste to the dishes. While in pharmaceutical industry the garlic oil is known to help against several infections including, ear infection, fungal infections, cold and congestion, tuberculosis, bronchitis etc. Garlic oil has also known to show effective against several other diseases including cardiovascular diseases in diabetes as mentioned in the journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

On the basis of sales channel Garlic Oil is segmented as; hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, specialty stores, online retail and other retail formats. The major share of revenue being driven by the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment, the online retail is expected to attain significant shares in the overall garlic market over the forecast period.

On the basis of region the global garlic oil market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally top countries producing garlic are, South Africa, China, Taiwan, New Zealand and the U.S. It is estimated that California produces approximately 90% of the garlic grown commercially in the U.S.

The growth of garlic oil market across the globe remains stable during the forecast period owing to high prices of the garlic oil and low production of garlic in the recent past years. It has been estimated that 500 tons of garlic is used to make 1 ton of garlic oil which makes the prices of garlic oil very expensive. While there has been a declining production of garlic in certain countries across the globe such as, in Australia, there has also been an upsurge in the use of Australian garlic for the fresh and processing market since past two years. Therefore, introduction of improved, high yielding garlic varieties and an extended appreciation of fresh product at retail stores has significantly enhanced the market revues for locally grown garlic. The market for garlic oil is expected to witness steady gains in its revenues attributed to its widespread use in food and pharma industry.