Geraniol Industry: Surge in Demand from Global Food and Beverages Market to Boost Growth Forecast to 2025 ll BASF SE, UBM Ltd., Perfect Herbals & Oils

Geraniol is a monoterpenoid as well as an alcohol, chemically classified as allergens. The color of geraniol varies from transparent to light yellow, having an aroma similar to rose. Geraniol has its application in food industry for enhancing flavour, taste, odor etc. The color of geraniol varies from transparent to light yellow, having an aroma similar to rose. Geraniol finds application in a broad spectrum of industries like aromatherapy, perfumeries, etc. Application of this essential pill in food industry is slowly gaining importance due to its high functional value. Geraniol shows a very effective antibiotic activity, apart from being a good source for vitamin K. Geraniol is effective against cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Owing to these properties, geraniol is gaining importance in food industry. It can be used in baled goods, frozen dairy, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages and candies.

The geraniol market is primarily driven by cosmetics companies as maximum of geraniol is used in preparation of cosmetic products such as soaps, detergents, personal care products etc. Increasing demand of geraniol from cosmetics product manufacturers is increasing which is in turn growing market for geraniol globally. Geraniol used as flavoring agent, taste and odor enhancer in food industry, which increases demand for geraniol from food manufacturers which drives the growth of geraniol global market. In pharmaceutical industry, geraniol is used as an anti-inflammatory drug which drives demand for geraniol in pharmaceutical industry.

Market Segmentation: Geraniol

The geraniol market is segmented on the basis of its application in food industry, cosmetics industry, medical industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. In food industry, geraniol is used as flavoring, food additive for preservation. Geraniol comes in various flavours such as citrus fruits, watermelon, peach, raspberry, plum, pineapple, blueberry etc. In cosmetic and personal care industry geraniol functions as fragrance ingredient. Geraniol is used in preparation of cosmetics products such as aftershave lotions, bath products, perfumes and colognes, skin care products, bubble baths, hair products, lipsticks, moisturizers and suntan products. In medical industry, geraniol inhibits growth and polyamine biosynthesis in human colon cancer cells. Geraniol as an ingredient of essential oils is useful in pharmaceuticals as antibacterial, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory compound.

The geraniol market is segmented on the basis of its source as rose oil, palmarosa oil, and citronella oil, etc. Geraniol is also obtained from sources such as geranium, lemon, and many other essential oils in small amounts. As geraniol is obtained from essential oils which makes it is now getting used as anti-inflammatory drugs.

The Geraniol market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Geraniol Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Geraniol market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. Geraniol industries are growing globally as a result of increasing demand for cosmetic industry. Europe has shown maximum growth in geraniol market as cosmetics market has seen growing in this region therefore geraniol market has seen increasing in forecast period for Europe region. Global market may increase in forecast period for geraniol due to its application and increasing demand in number of industries.

Global Geraniol: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global geraniol market include Takasago International Corporation, BASF SE, UBM (UK) Ltd., Perfect Herbals & Oils, Natural Best Products Laboratoire S.L., Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co. ltd. etc. are amongst.

