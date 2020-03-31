Global 3D Printing Powder Market Trends, Demands, Sales, Profits($) & 2019 Analysis

The market study on “3D Printing Powder Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” studies present as well as future aspects of the Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis. It analyses the market, the major players, strategies for success and consumer attitudes. It also provides forecast to 2025.

To construct a three dimensional material from a 3D printer specialty printing inks are required. These type of inks are called as 3D printing inks and manufactured from addition of 3D printing powder. Digitally controlled layering of 3D printing powder are used to make a three-dimensional object.

About 3D Printing Powder Industry

Some of the important materials that are utilized in making 3D printing powder include tool steel, stainless steel, copper alloys, aluminum alloys, diamond catalyst alloys, titanium alloys, super alloys of chromium and nickel. 3D printing powder has characteristic packing density, and specific morphology that ensure uniformity and good flow in 3D printing of different objects. Some of the major techniques are used to produce 3D printing powder includes gas atomization, water atomization, centrifugal atomization, and plasma atomization.

Numerous industries such as medical, aerospace & defense, architecture, and automotive make use of 3D printing powder extensively for different applications. One of the biggest consumer of 3D printing powder is aerospace & defense industry. Use of 3D printing powder ensures excellent toughness and durability and in products. It also helps in weight reduction of the substrate on which it is being used. Automotive components manufactured by using 3D printing powder exhibits excellent mechanical strength and other amended functionalities as compared with components made from ordinary materials.

Key Players in this 3D Printing Powder Market are:–

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global 3D Printing Powder market. Key players profiled in the report are Advanced Powders and Coatings Inc., Arcam AB, Arkema, Carpenter Technology Corporation, ERASTEEL, GKN plc, Hoganas AB, Sandvik AB, Ltd., LPW Technology Ltd., and Metalysis. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Product Segment Analysis of the 3D Printing Powder Market is:

3D printing powder can be sub-divided into product and applications types. Product used for making 3D printing powder consist of plastic, metals, ceramic, and others. Metals can further segmented into stainless steel, cobalt, nickel, and others. Some of the major applications of 3D printing inks are: automotive, aerospace, medicals, and many more. Plastics exhibits highest revenue share followed by metals and ceramics. Most of the revenue generation from application segment is generated from automotive and aerospace industries. Major drivers of the revenue includes the faster development of products in less production time and rapid development of new applications for 3D printing. The usage of 3D printers rapidly reduces the time required to develop prototypes and to manufacture the end-product. This is the case because the usage of 3D printers eliminates the need to install manufacturing machinery and factories. New applications are being continuously developed for 3D printers. The automotive, medical, and aerospace industries were the first ones to adopt 3D printers.

The scope of 3D Printing Powder Market report:

Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage with list of major customers. The study includes drivers and restraints for the 3D Printing Powder market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators and regulatory scenario affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the 3D Printing Powder market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, S.W.O.T analysis and key trends mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes production scenario of 3D Printing Powder and global import- export analysis.

