Global Antimicrobial Paints and Coating Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2025

Antimicrobial coatings are coatings that contain antimicrobial agents in them. Like other coatings, these coatings not only enhance appearance, durability, and corrosion resistance property but also protect the coated surface from harmful microbes that cause disease. The manufacture of these coatings involves the addition of biocides to the formulation. Various bacterial and fungal inhibitors, such as silver and copper are commonly used in their production. These coatings either inhibit the bacterial growth or kill the bacteria which come in contact with them.

Antibacterial coatings are overlay materials that restrict the growth of bacteria on the implants surface. Medical implants which are inserted internally have the potential to introduce bacterial infections; therefore, the need to replace the implants arises. Frequent replacement of implants would lead to excessive discomfort among patients; therefore, to prevent the bacterial infection, the medical implants are treated with antibacterial agents, which are biocompatible, bio-stable, and nontoxic.

Medical is the biggest end-use application of antimicrobial coatings. These are extensively used in the medical / healthcare industry for applications such as, catheters, medical devices, medical electronics, and trays among others. The demand for antimicrobial coatings is increasing due to the rising demand from North America and Europe, where governments are creating greater awareness about antimicrobial coatings in the medical / healthcare industries. Governments in all the countries are focusing on the requirement of decreasing hospital acquired infections, which is a major concern in recent years. Stringent regulations have been imposed by governmental agencies to reduce these infections, which require the use of antimicrobial coatings.

North America was the largest regional market for antimicrobial coatings followed by Europe. Owing to high living standards in U.S.A, antimicrobial coatings market has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years and trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Antimicrobial Coating is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antimicrobial Coating.

This report studies the global market size of Antimicrobial Coating, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Antimicrobial Coating production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Market Segment by Product Type

Silver

Copper

Market Segment by Application

Indoor Air Quality Systems

Mold Remediation

Medical

Food And Beverages

Textiles

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Antimicrobial Coating status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Antimicrobial Coating manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

