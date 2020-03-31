Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2024

The analysts forecast the global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.68% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets and applications.

Geographically, the global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market is segmented into:

– Chemical & Petrochemical

– Terminal & Warehouse

– Municipal

– Airports & Military Facilities

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market are:

– Amerex Corporation

– Angus Fire Limited

– Dafo Fomtec AB

– DIC Corporation

– Dr. Richard Sthamer GmbH & Co. KG

– Gongan Industrial

– ICL Performance Products (ICL PP)

– Jiangsu Suolong Fire Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

– Kerr Fire

– Luoyang Langchao Fire Technology Co., Ltd.

– NAFFCO FZCO

– National Foam Inc.

– Shenzhen Gongan Industrial Development Co., Ltd.

– Tyco International Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market.

– To classify and forecast global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market based on application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) fire extinguish agent suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.