Global Barrier Resins Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019 – 2025

Barrier resins are a class of polymers that help to maintain the quality and flavor of food, enhance the shelf life of food products, and restrict the entry of gases such as carbon dioxide, oxygen, volatile flavor nitrogen and sulfur compounds, water vapor, and aromatic compounds in a wide range of applications such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, agriculture and a multitude of other sectors.

In 2018, the food & beverage application segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume, followed by the pharmaceutical & medical, cosmetics, agriculture, industrial, and other applications.

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) is currently the leading technology used in the global barrier resins market.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Solvay

Dow Chemical

INEOS

Kuraray

Teijin DuPont Films

Asahi Kasei

ChangChun Group

INVISTA

KUREHA CORPORATION

LG Chem

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Valspar

Market Segment by Product Type

PVDC

EVOH

PEN

Others

Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Agriculture

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Barrier Resins status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Barrier Resins manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

