Global Biofuel Additives Market 2025 Future Scope, Demand, Competitive Dynamics, Opportunities with Key Players

This report researches the worldwide Biofuel Additives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Biofuel Additives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The rapid increase in the global population raises the demand for food and energy for improved life. Therefore, the questions arising under the Food vs. Fuel debate are how much arable land is available, what should be the priority, and how should the land be used, among others.

There is an increased debate on the increasing prices of food due to the crops utilized for the manufacturing of biofuels. For example, in 2012, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Chairman of Nestle, stated, If no food was used for fuel, the prices would come down again-that is very clear. In addition, Paul Conway, Chairman of Cargill, stated, “The bigger picture globally is increased urbanization, which leads to more food being consumed…there has also been an explosion in biofuel use and the financializing of the agricultural markets.” The increasing number of such debates has decreased the adoption of biofuels to certain extent and the biofuel producers are conducting studies on the alternate sources of biofuels. Therefore, decreasing biofuel adoption has reduced the demand for biofuel additives across the globe.

The Food vs. Fuel debate has considerably decreased the growth of the biofuel additives market. However, with increasing advancement in second-generation biofuels, the impact of this driver is expected to decrease during the forecast period.

Biofuels are produced from the conventional feedstock or lignocellulose feedstock, which can be distinguished as first and second generation fuels. The consumption of biofuels has increased across the globe owing to its eco-friendly nature. However, there are several problems associated with their use such as high fuel foaming, injector deposits & corrosions, and low oxidation stability. Biofuel additives are specialty chemicals that are added to decrease such problems. Therefore, the market for biofuel additives is directly aligned with the production of biofuels.

Global Biofuel Additives market size will increase to 17900 Million US$ by 2025, from 5760 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biofuel Additives.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Biofuel Additives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Biofuel Additives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Fuel Quality Services

Chemiphase Ltd.

Clariant

Afton Chemical

E-ZOIL

Eastman

Evonik

Chevron

Biofuel Systems

Biofuel Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Cold Flow Improvers

Detergents & Dispersants

Octane & Cetane Improvers

Dyes & Markers

Others

Biofuel Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Biofuel Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biofuel Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Biofuel Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Biofuel Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biofuel Additives :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

