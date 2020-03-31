Global Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Trends & Revenue with Forecast 2019

Breast cancer is characterized by the malignancy of cells in the tissues of the breast. HER-2 breast cancer is the most common type of breast cancer. The HER-2 protein, present on the surface of normal breast cells, affects the growth of the malignant cells. The uncontrolled synthesis of this protein stimulates the growth and division of malignant cells.

The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is one of the fastest-growing segments of theglobal mAbs marketand has gained major research significance among biotech and pharmaceutical companies due to the presence of high unmet needs in this area.Antibodiesare increasingly becoming the best choice to treatcancers, includingbreast cancer. The use ofantibody-drug conjugates (ADCs),including radioimmunotherapy and antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy, is increasing rapidly.ADCsare highly effective cytotoxic drugs linked to mAbs. These drugs have shown to be potent and efficient in treating breast cancer.

This has propelled vendors to focus on novel technologies such as Seattle Genetics (SGEN), ImmunoGen (IMGN), and Immunomedics (IMMU). The rising use of these antibodies in drug development increases revenue generation in the breast cancer mAbs market, contributing to market growth.

The breast cancer mAbs market in APAC will witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the better market penetration of breast cancer mAbs andbiosimilarsin emerging economies, especially in Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and China. The rising number of initiatives undertaken by major vendors to assist patients in these countries is a significant contributor to the rise in sales of breast cancer mAbs in these countries. Moreover, the growing awareness about breast cancer and the available treatment alternatives will also propel growth prospects for the market growth in APAC.

In 2018, the global Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amgen

Roche

Mylan

Array BioPharma

Biocad

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celldex Therapeutics

Celltrion

Daiichi Sankyo

GlaxoSmithKline

Immunomedics

MacroGenics

Merck

Novartis

Oncothyreon

Pfizer

Puma Biotechnology

Seattle Genetics

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Synta Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Naked MAbs

Conjugated MAbs

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

