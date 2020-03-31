Global Butt Fusion Welding Machine Market 2025 Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2019
This report presents the worldwide Butt Fusion Welding Machine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Butt Fusion Welding Machine market, also known as Butt Fusion Machines, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.
Butt Fusion is most common and most popular pipe fusion method. Butt fusion machines simply heat two ends of pipe (fittings, valve, etc) simultaneously and press them together butt to butt. Butt fusion machines are specifically made to accomplish this types of material joining. These machines can be compared to budget and high end cars.
The Butt Fusion Welding Machine market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Butt Fusion Welding Machine.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Fusion Group
Ritmo Group
Rothenberger
SAURON
SINWINCO
Georg Fischer
Kennees
Fusion Provida UK
Hiweld
Mcelroy
Hy-Ram Engineering
Acuster Bahisa
Wuxi Baoda
Hangzhou Huanzhong
Butt Fusion Welding Machine Breakdown Data by Type
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Manual
Butt Fusion Welding Machine Breakdown Data by Application
Oil & Gas
Water Supply
Chemical Industry
Others
Butt Fusion Welding Machine Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Butt Fusion Welding Machine Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Butt Fusion Welding Machine status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Butt Fusion Welding Machine manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Butt Fusion Welding Machine :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Unit). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Butt Fusion Welding Machine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
