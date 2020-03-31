Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market See Worldwide Major Growth by Leading Key Players 2025

global POS machine market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a lower double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. This study on the POS machine market demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA and Pacific, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the POS machine market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report on the POS machine market provides a detailed analysis of the market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of POS machines and their advantages. The report POS machine market includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The market study also provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report POS machine market segregates the market based on POS machine terminal type, industry, and different regions globally.

The POS machine market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to adoption of mobile devices for POS machine transactions, increasing penetration of IoT, and advancements in POS machine terminal systems in the recent years such as real-time analytics features.

The report on POS machine starts with an overview of the POS machine market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the POS machine market.

The POS machine market is classified on the basis of POS terminal type, industry, and different regions. On the basis of POS terminal type, POS machine market is subsegmented into fixed POS terminals, mobile POS terminals, pocket POS terminals, and POS GPS/GPRS terminals. Based on industry, the POS machine market is subsegmented into retail & consumer goods, travel & hospitality, BFSI, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The Asia Pacific POS machine market is expected to witness a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period. Revenue from the POS machine market in North America and Europe is estimated to collectively account for over 50% of the global POS machine market revenue in 2017.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the POS machine market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section of the POS machine market report contains a detailed analysis of the POS machine market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 20182026 and sets the forecast within the context of the POS machine market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the POS machine market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the rest of Latin America), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, & the rest of Europe), SEA (India, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, and the rest of SEA & Pacific), China, Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, & the rest of MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the POS machine market across various regions globally for the period 2018 2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current POS machine market, which forms the basis of how the POS machine market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global POS machine market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of POS terminal type, industry, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to the growth of the POS machine market. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global POS machine market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global POS machine market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the POS machine market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the POS machine supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of POS machine providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the POS machine market. Some of the key market participants in the global POS machine market report include Verifone; Ingenico Group; PAX Technology Limited; Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.; SZZT Electronics Co., Ltd.; BBPOS Limited; Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd.; Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.; New POS Technology Limited; Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.; Castles Technology Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Ejeton Technology Co., Ltd.; Aures Group; and Posiflex Technology, Inc.

