Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market 2019, Driven by Recent Industry Trends and Increasing Demands

The market study on "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025"

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology to enable monitoring of patients outside of conventional clinical settings, which may increase access to care and decrease healthcare delivery costs.

Key features of RPM, like remote monitoring and trend analysis of physiological parameters, enable early detection of deterioration; thereby, reducing number of emergency department visits, hospitalizations and duration of hospital stays.

This report focuses on the global Remote Patient Monitoring Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm Life

Tech Mahindra

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic

A&D Medical

Boston Scientific

Nihon Kohden

Philips Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

Abbott

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services to Patients

Services to Healthcare Providers

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Long Term Care Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remote Patient Monitoring Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remote Patient Monitoring Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

